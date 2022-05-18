LCHS Assistant Principal Vinchattle will move up to top spot next year

Lewis Central High School Assistant Principal Joe Vinchattle has been tapped to fill the opening that will be created when Principal Joel Beyenhof leaves at the end of June.

Superintendent Eric Knost recommended Vinchattle to the Board of Education, which approved his promotion Monday night.

“Mr. Vinchattle has been with LC for many years, and he is poised and ready to take the helm at LCHS,” Knost said in a message to parents. “He is highly thought of by his peers and the LC community. He is a knowledgeable hard worker, a strong instructional leader and his humanistic qualities are those of a true servant leader. Unquestionably, Mr. Vinchattle will be an amazing leader who continues to inspire excellence for our high school and the entire Lewis Central Community School District.”

Vinchattle said he is excited about the opportunity.

“I think we have some great things going on,” he said. “I’m excited to continue the success Lewis Central has had.”

Vinchattle has spent his entire career at Lewis Central High School. He came to Lewis Central in 2006 as a technology education and Project Lead The Way instructor and was part of the group that started the high school’s Project Lead The Way program. He taught a variety of technical subjects, including electricity, drafting, engineering, programming and robotics. He also helped the middle school obtain grants, trained teachers and helped them start a PLTW program at the middle school.

“We have been very innovative, and I think that will continue to be a strength of ours,” he said.

Vinchattle doubled as dean of students for a couple years before becoming assistant principal in fall 2013. As assistant principal, he helped roll out the Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports system. He was trained by Green Hills Area Education Agency and trained middle school teachers on the system.

He has helped expand opportunities for career-technical education and has worked closely with Career EdVantage.

“Career-tech ed I’m very passionate about,” Vinchattle said.

He has planned the high school’s master schedule and used “creative scheduling” to add dual-credit classes and other opportunities for students. He has also worked with Iowa Western Community College to develop articulation agreements with the college.

“We’ve increased our concurrent enrollment numbers significantly with Iowa Western over the years,” Vinchattle said.

He has helped students with their schedules and tried to make sure they had special opportunities.

He has also helped create new opportunities for students on individual education plans and got Lewis Central involved in the Zoo Academy.

Vinchattle grew up on a farm near Gowrie and received a Hixson Opportunity Award (scholarship) to attend Iowa State University, where he started out as an engineering major.

Hixson scholarship recipients were to take a class informally called University 111, which covered such things as study skills, time management and other practical topics, Vinchattle said.

“I got very involved in the scholarship program,” he said. “They asked me to teach University 111 when I was a junior. I really just fell in love with teaching.”

Vinchattle told his advisor he wanted to change his major to technical education.

“Unfortunately, they dropped the tech ed program, so I transferred to University of Northern Iowa,” he said.

He was able to finish his education courses by attending that summer and the following academic year.

Vinchattle and his wife, Kellie – an instructional coach at Kreft Primary School -- have two daughters: Claire, a fourth-grader at Titan Hill Intermediate School; and Kate, who will start kindergarten this fall.

In his spare time, Vinchattle likes to golf, attend his daughters’ soccer games and dance and piano recitals, take his family skiing and go scuba diving.

