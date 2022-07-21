LCHS auditorium nearing completion; PPEL referendum slated for Sept. 13

Lewis Central High School’s new Performing Arts Center is nearing completion and should be ready to use this fall, Superintendent Brent Hoesing said during a Lewis Central Community Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night.

“I’m excited — it looks like we’re going to be able to do our performances in there, and it wasn’t looking like that was going to happen,” he said.

However, the administration has learned that some of the lighting equipment for the auditorium is not expected to arrive until December because of supply chain issues, Hoesing said.

Hoesing met with officials from general contractor Ronco Construction recently, who told him the project should be 99% complete by Aug. 5.

Ronco expects to start addressing items on its punch list next week, he said. The company will leave a scissor lift at the facility for installation of lighting equipment once it arrives.

Hoesing is seeking bids to have some additional painting done in the facility, he said. While the addition is built in an “industrial” style and features exposed concrete in places, he feels paint is needed to cover patching done on some sections.

Also, he has asked BVH Architecture for options for identifying signage that would complement the large Titan head that overlooks Interstate 29 from the exterior of the fly loft. He and several board members said they feel there should be lettering with the Titan stating Lewis Central Community Schools or a similar title.

The 1,100-seat auditorium will be the largest in Council Bluffs and much of the surrounding area. Its part of the high school’s new addition, which covers 33,775 square feet and includes a professional-height fly loft, orchestra pit, balcony, mezzanine, elevator, black box theatre, scene shop, paint booth, dressing rooms and storage space for acoustical shells, risers and other equipment.

The Board briefly discussed the voter referendum on the district’s physical plant and equipment levy scheduled for Sept. 13. The Board approved a resolution during its June 20 meeting to request a special election to increase its voter-approved PPEL from 50 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation to $1 per $1,000 of taxable valuation beginning July 1, 2023 for a period not to exceed 10 years.

The district submitted papers for the election, which is now officially on the county election schedule, according to Jodie Beckman, Pottawattamie County election clerk. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day, with specific polling sites to be announced later, she said.

“Through the budget process, the district will be in a position to offset this increase, and the average taxpayer should not see an increase in property taxes from the school district’s portion,” Board Secretary Andrea Raes said. “These funds would allow the district to more adequately fund facility improvements, ongoing maintenance and replacement of buses and vans. With the newest student attendance building in the district being over 20 years old, the district saw this as a good time to increase the funding but not increase the overall levy.”

The board can levy up to 33 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation for the district’s physical plant and equipment fund without voter approval, Raes said. That portion of the levy is already in place.