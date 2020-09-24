'Learning loss' during school closure not as bad as some had feared

“What we’re seeing is, while our students are staying proficient, they are not growing nearly as much as they normally would,” he said.

School officials were concerned that the closure may have been harder on students from lower socioeconomic groups, those still learning English and those with individual education plans, Vorthmann said. However, while there was still a gap in growth between these students and others, it didn’t change very much.

“Generally speaking, for student subgroups, we did not see a disproportionate or increased distance in the gap,” he said.

In reading, the percentage of students in kindergarten through eighth grade scoring average, high average or high on the MAP test actually increased by 1.3%, Vorthmann said.

“We were going through accelerated growth last year,” he said. “We were ahead of the norms.”

However, there was again a drop in the primary grades — especially first and second, a chart Vorthmann presented. There was a spike in ninth and 10th grades. Third grade also saw substantial growth, while grades 4-6 experienced smaller amounts.