'Learning loss' during school closure not as bad as some had feared

Fall Measures of Academic Progress scores show that students at Council Bluffs Community Schools did not slide as much as some said U.S. students would during extended school closures last spring prompted by the spread of COVID-19.
“There were a lot of predictions of the learning loss students would have during the closure,” said Corey Vorthmann, chief academic officer, during a presentation to the board of education Tuesday. “Some said students would be two-plus years behind.
“In Council Bluffs Community School District, the sky did not fall.”
The percentage of students in kindergarten through eighth grade who scored in the average, high average or high categories on the MAP mathematics test decreased by only 0.8%, he said. However, there was a dip in the primary grades — especially in second and third grades.
Middle school math scores were up except for sixth grade, which was down by almost 5%. There were actually spikes in grades 8-11. However, a lower percentage of high school students took the test, Vorthmann said.
“While we seemed to stay pretty flat in proficiency, our growth suffered a hit,” he said.
In most grades, less than half of the students met their individual growth targets in math, Vorthmann said. In 11th grade, about 53% met their goals.
“What we’re seeing is, while our students are staying proficient, they are not growing nearly as much as they normally would,” he said.
School officials were concerned that the closure may have been harder on students from lower socioeconomic groups, those still learning English and those with individual education plans, Vorthmann said. However, while there was still a gap in growth between these students and others, it didn’t change very much.
“Generally speaking, for student subgroups, we did not see a disproportionate or increased distance in the gap,” he said.
In reading, the percentage of students in kindergarten through eighth grade scoring average, high average or high on the MAP test actually increased by 1.3%, Vorthmann said.
“We were going through accelerated growth last year,” he said. “We were ahead of the norms.”
However, there was again a drop in the primary grades — especially first and second, a chart Vorthmann presented. There was a spike in ninth and 10th grades. Third grade also saw substantial growth, while grades 4-6 experienced smaller amounts.
The percentage of students meeting their individual growth targets was again low — especially in first and second grades, where less than 30% made their targets, “which is alarming,” Vorthmann said.
Again, the achievement gap between average students and those in subgroups stayed about the same, he said.
So, while the closure had an impact on student achievement, it was smaller than many expected, Vorthmann said.
Superintendent Vickie Murillo was glad the learning loss had been smaller than expected.
“I was really proud to see our students had maintained as well as they had,” she said. “Of course, we want to focus on making that growth that we didn’t see over the closure.”
Board member Jill Ogg-Gress was encouraged that the learning loss hadn’t been larger.
“Nothing like this has ever happened before, and we didn’t drop significantly,” she said. “I certainly am surprised about the numbers we’re seeing.”
Vorthmann credited teachers for keeping students engaged with their classes.
“We just have darn good teachers,” he said.
Said Murillo, “We have great teachers who are working really hard to move our kids along.”
Board members asked what the district needed to do going forward.
“We still believe that face-to-face instruction is the best thing we can give our students,” Vorthmann said.
With that in mind, keeping teachers and students safe is the top priority, he said. In addition, the district needs to make sure students have the skills they need for learning, provide support to students who need it and work toward getting 90% participation in MAP testing in high school, Vorthmann said. MAP tests will be administered again in January.
“We’re behind, so we need to see accelerated growth,” he said.
The district may need to do additional testing to see what learning gaps individual students may have, Vorthmann said.
