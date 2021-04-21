Legion donates book for each Bluffs third-grader

American Legion Post No. 2 is taking third-graders from Council Bluffs Community Schools into outer space.
The organization and its affiliates donated enough copies of the book, “Beep and Bob’s Astro Adventures,” to the school district for every third-grader — 639, to be exact. They tucked a bookmark printed with the Pledge of Allegiance and a brochure on the American Legion inside each copy. The books, shipping and inserts totaled almost $2,300, according to Cheryl Winchester, treasurer of the auxiliary, who led the effort. And the books arrived in time for Children and Youth Month, which is observed in April.
“We’re really pleased to be able to do this,” she said. “It was something I’ve always wanted to do.”
The book, released in 2019 by Aladdin/Simon & Schuster, contains four previously published books by author/illustrator Jonathan Roth that center around fourth-grader Bob, who attends Astro Elementary School near Saturn; and his friend, Beep, a lost alien, according to beepandbob.com/books. Titles include “Too Much Space,” “Party Crashers,” “Take Us to Your Sugar” and “Double Trouble.”
“I read all four of them,” Winchester said. “They’re a fun read.”
Besides space-based adventures, the collection includes links to information about planets and outer space phenomenon on NASA’s website, she said.
“There’s some interactive things they can do through the summer,” Winchester said.
“After the Legion started to lease our facility to the Fourth Street Legion, they decided some of the funds would go into our program fund and we’d be a little more active in the community,” Winchester said. “We’re really excited to finally be able to do something like this.”
“All family entities of the post — the Legionnaires, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion — are working together on some projects targeting the 4 Pillars of the American Legion: Veteran affairs and rehabilitation, children and youth, national security and Americanism,” she said.
Winchester searched online for the right book to donate.
“I had contacted (Supervisor of Elementary Education) Mark Schuldt,” she said. “He had suggested third grade, because the goal of Council Bluffs Schools is that by the end of third grade, students can read at the third-grade level.”
Winchester looked for an age-appropriate book that had the right kind of context and was available in large quantities, she said. She read excerpts that were in the publicity materials and sent them to Schuldt for his approval. She also set up logistical arrangements.
“The school was so accommodating,” she said.
The school district let her have the books shipped to the district’s warehouse and agreed to deliver the books to the different elementary schools, where they will be distributed to the third-graders, Winchester said. On Tuesday, she and other volunteers added the inserts, packed boxes for each elementary school and got them marked and ready to go.