Legion donates book for each Bluffs third-grader

“There’s some interactive things they can do through the summer,” Winchester said.

“After the Legion started to lease our facility to the Fourth Street Legion, they decided some of the funds would go into our program fund and we’d be a little more active in the community,” Winchester said. “We’re really excited to finally be able to do something like this.”

“All family entities of the post — the Legionnaires, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion — are working together on some projects targeting the 4 Pillars of the American Legion: Veteran affairs and rehabilitation, children and youth, national security and Americanism,” she said.

Winchester searched online for the right book to donate.

“I had contacted (Supervisor of Elementary Education) Mark Schuldt,” she said. “He had suggested third grade, because the goal of Council Bluffs Schools is that by the end of third grade, students can read at the third-grade level.”

Winchester looked for an age-appropriate book that had the right kind of context and was available in large quantities, she said. She read excerpts that were in the publicity materials and sent them to Schuldt for his approval. She also set up logistical arrangements.