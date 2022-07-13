Lewis Central alumna awarded State Department Critical Language Scholarship

A multilingual Lewis Central High School alumna has been awarded a U.S. Department of State Critical Language Scholarship to study Persian.

The CLS scholarship is a program of the department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and is intended to help broaden the base of Americans studying and mastering critical languages while building relationships between people of the United States and other countries.

Lauren Philips, a 2019 graduate of Lewis Central, is currently a student of international communications, French and Islamic & Middle Eastern studies at the University of Iowa, according to a press release from the university. She began focusing on languages in high school and has already studied French for seven years and Arabic for three.

“My language studies have been accompanied by a commitment to developing a working knowledge of culture and politics in the Middle East and North Africa,” she said. “I was drawn to study Persian because it is similar to Arabic and is the core language for dialects spoken in Afghanistan and Iran, among other nations. I felt that intensive Persian study would allow me to develop a more holistic perspective of the MENA region.

“Even though I have not previously studied Persian, my time learning French and Arabic has opened my eyes to the world and has only motivated me to continue to learn and explore wherever an opportunity presents itself,” Philips said.

After studying abroad in Jordan through the SIT Jordan Refugees, Health and Humanitarian Action program, Philips became drawn to the idea of working in public diplomacy and would love to use her language skills to interact with Afghan refugees coming to Iowa.

“While a lot of these individuals can speak Arabic or English, I have realized that being able to speak with someone, even minimally, in their native language makes a sizeable difference in helping people feel more comfortable and confident in any space,” Philips said.