Lewis Central alumni share their stories with juniors and seniors

Six Lewis Central High School alumni spoke to juniors and seniors at the school Thursday in a Fast Forward! panel discussion about their experiences navigating postsecondary education and apprenticeships.

The event was part of the school’s Fast Forward! approach to keeping students engaged and focusing on the future.

“Our goal is that 95% of our seniors will have plans to attend a two- or four-year college, technical or trade school or join a branch of the military,” Principal Joel Beyenhof said in a previous interview.

“At Lewis Central, it’s not a question whether they’re going to graduate,” said Jackie Bode-Steinke, counselor for juniors and seniors. “We expect them to graduate.”

Even if students aren’t sure what they want to do, they need to choose a path -- attending college, doing an apprenticeship, joining the military, etc., she said.

Serving on the panel were: Logan Jones, Class of 2020; Emily Burns, Class of ’21; Nick Wolf, Class of ’20; Rylee Shaw, Class of ’21; Easton Dermody, Class of ’20; and Hannah Lucy, Class of ’21. The panelists answered a series of questions drawn up by Bode-Steinke and a few that came up at the event.

Jones is studying exercise science and playing football at University of Iowa. He said he has always enjoyed strength training and conditioning.

Burns is studying biochemistry and Spanish at Simpson College.

“I was influenced to do Spanish because of my great Spanish teacher Katie Ford, and I picked biochemistry,” she said.

Wolf is a lineman for MidAmerican Energy Co.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do after high school, so I went through an internship, and I liked it,” he said. “What I like the most is, it’s almost all hands-on, except gen-eds.”

Shaw is studying K-12 physical education and health and working toward endorsements in coaching and journalism at Wayne State College. She likes the fact that classes at Wayne State are not too big.

“I get to know my teachers,” she said.

Shaw also said it was easy to meet people at Wayne State.

Dermody is studying health sciences at Iowa Central Community College and playing baseball. Next year, he wants to play baseball at Southern Illinois University.

Lucy is studying criminology at Iowa Western Community College and playing soccer. She thought she would go someplace farther away from home but stayed nearby.

“Being on the soccer team, I think it was necessary to live on campus to feel a part of the team,” she said. “There are a lot of internationals, and I think I played a part in helping them feel at home.”

The best part about it has been traveling with the team, Lucy said.

“I got a week in Florida, because we went to nationals,” she said.

Dermody said it was great getting to go places with the baseball team, too.

“Also, the relationships you make with so many people,” including teammates and classmates, he said.

An advantage at Iowa is that “everything is pretty close,” Jones said.

Wolf said it was nice to have a paid internship. He started at $18.50 per hour, “which isn’t too bad,” he said.

Burns said the best thing so far has been her roommate.

“I actually chose random and got really lucky,” she said.

Last year, COVID-19 protocols made it harder to meet people, Jones said.

“We didn’t get the opportunity to mingle with people, really,” he said. “We had to wear masks all the time. The first year was pretty bad, but the second year, it’s pretty much your choice.”

Burns said the hardest thing has been learning to write college-level papers.

Shaw said setting priorities and managing your time is important.

College work is a step up from high school work, Dermody said. He got behind in human anatomy and “got a wake-up call and learned from it,” he said.

“The teachers still care about you,” he said. “They’ll give you stuff and they’ll help you.”

Lucy said it was hard not having any money and having to ask her mom for some.

Lucy and Shaw said there weren’t strict COVID rules at their colleges. Wolf said he is usually at a job site with just a couple people, and most of his classes are online. Burns said they only have to wear masks in class at Simpson.

All but one person on the panel had earned some college credit during high school.

“I wish I would have taken comp in high school,” Lucy said.

Shaw said anatomy and physiology had been her hardest class.

“I had to learn the bones and stuff, so I studied a lot.”

Wolf said it was hard to remember all the principles of electricity.

“I have to keep studying,” he said.

Burns said sociology was her hardest class because she had to write a lot of papers.

Jones said chemistry was the hardest one for him.

“I’ve never been the best at science, so chemistry was probably my hardest,” he said.

Jones’s tip for the high school students was not to procrastinate.

“If you just get your stuff done early in the week, then you can have some time to enjoy yourself,” he said.

Burns advised students to choose a college carefully and make sure it’s a good fit for them.

Said Shaw, “Once you get to college, don’t allow yourself to go home. Learn what it’s like to be on your own.”

Dermody recommended that students learn something about personal finance before they go to college.

“Budgeting money is not a strength of mine,” he said. “When you’re by yourself, you spend like it’s nothing, and then you’re like, OMG! I have to get through the next week on $10.”

Fast Forward! was launched in 2013 and the high school’s graduation rate has continued to improve. Its four-year graduation rate jumped from 93.36% in 2018 to 97.83% in 2021, and its five-year rate rose from 94.07% in 2018 to 96.71% in 2021, according to the school’s Performance Profile released in December by the Iowa Department of Education.

