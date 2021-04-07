Lewis Central approves budget, adds snow days to calendar

Property owners in Lewis Central Community School District will see their school property tax levy decline for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which begins on July 1.
The school district’s total levy will be $10.42872 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, down about $1.61 from last year’s rate of $12.04006 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
The savings comes from a decrease in the General Fund levy from $10.58148 to $8.53896 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, a drop of $2.04 in the rate. The decline is partially offset by an increase in the Management Fund levy from $0.62858 to $1.05976 per $1,000 taxable valuation, an increase of $0.43118 in that rate. The Physical Plant and Equipment levy remained at $0.83 per $1,000 taxable valuation.
The school district still has no outstanding long-term debt, so there is no levy for debt service.
The board approved adding two days to the current school year to make up for snow days. This means the last day of school will be June 8 instead of June 4. The teacher work day will jump from June 7 to June 9.
The district’s school year included a week off for spring break March 8-12 and two days for staff development.
The district had five days off for weather conditions during the current school year — most for snow, and one or two for dangerous wind chills. Because of extra hours built into the school year, the district doesn’t need to make up all of those days, according to board materials.
“This would relieve the teachers of three days within their current contracts,” Superintendent Eric Knost stated in board materials. “I think this would be a very welcomed and appreciated gesture, and quite honestly, I think it absolutely is deserved.”
Members approved the purchase of a backup generator and installation at the lift station at Lewis Central Middle School from Power Tech at a price of $29,500 — the lowest of three bids.
“The sanitation lift station at the middle school is powered electrically,” board materials stated. “When we have power outages, it is imperative that we monitor the lift station, and we often have to call in an outside contractor for manual operation of the station. This is always a worry and could be disastrous, if the pump station was to go powerless at an inopportune time.”
The idea was brought up at a previous meeting, and the administration investigated the history of the current setup.
“Additional information was shared with the board depicting several occurrences where thousands of dollars were spent on outside contractors during power outages,” board materials stated.
This has happened several times since Dr. Knost came to the district for the 2019-20 school year, he said. In one case, power to the lift station was lost for almost five days (much longer than the rest of the school district), Knost said.
“The school district had to pay $16,000 that time to a contractor,” he said.
Over the long term, doing without the generator would not save money, Knost said.
Although there is also a lift station at the high school, it does not seem to be as much of an issue, he said.
That’s partly because the middle school lift station is downhill from the high school, said Randy Portrey, operations director.
“You’ve got everything going from here down there,” he said. “It’s a bigger risk.”
Portrey added that the district might also want to have a backup generator installed at the high school lift station eventually.
Board member Daryl Weilage suggested the district might be able to use a portable pump, which could then be moved to either the middle school lift station or the high school lift station. Portrey said he didn’t think that would save any money.
“We were also asked to consider the costs of a portable (trailered) generator as an alternative,” board materials stated. “In doing so, we’ve learned that this option would actually be more expensive than what we have proposed. A comparable trailered generator is more expensive than the unit we would install, and we would still need to contract work to develop the appropriate interface for a portable unit. Additional issues relate to timely notification of a power outage and the availability of staff to respond quickly.”