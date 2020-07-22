Lewis Central approves plan requiring masks

Chris Kirke spoke in favor of requiring masks.

“If we can keep kids out of school for (not having required) vaccinations, why can’t we keep kids out of school if not wearing a mask?” Kirke typed in the Zoom chat field.

“I support mandating masks for all students,” wrote Breanna Cunningham.

“Thank you to our leaders at Lewis Central for trusting the science and working to keep staff and students safe,” typed Rebbeca Wilson.

Knost said he would talk to public health to determine the best language.

“We have to ask our parents to reinforce these things with their children,” Knost said. “I hope we can view this as ‘It’s better than our kids being at home all the time.’”

Knost said the district would encourage parents to check their children daily for symptoms. He said it had been recommended that schools have two triage areas — one for students who have symptoms of a contagious illness, and one for the others.

“What we want to prevent is a kid with a scraped knee from sitting next to a kid with a fever,” he said.