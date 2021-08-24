Lewis Central begins phased launch of school year

Lewis Central High School freshmen flow through the halls between periods during the first day back to school for transition grades in the Lewis Central Community School District on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
Lewis Central Community School District Superintendent Eric Knost, right, snaps a selfie with Lewis Central High School sophomore student council members, clockwise from left, Mallory Kjeldgaard, Mary Graeve, Addison Holt, Makenzie Stephens, Sydney Thien, Katelyn O’Brien and Izzie Livingston during the first day back to school for transition grades in the district on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Student council members were on hand to help the freshman navigate their new school.
Lewis Central High School Principal Joel Beyenhof welcomes freshmen at an assembly during the first day back to the classroom for transition grades in the Lewis Central Community School District on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
Lewis Central High School success counselor Julie McComas, center, welcomes freshmen in her Titan Time advisement period during the first day back to school for transition grades in the Lewis Central Community School District on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
Lewis Central High School Assistant Principal Joe Vinchattle, center, helps freshmen Justino Franco, left, and Aguer Majok, right, find their advisement rooms during the first day back to the classroom for transition grades in the Lewis Central Community School District on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
Lewis Central Community School District entered the 2021-22 school year Tuesday, following Council Bluffs’ other school systems with a smooth start.
“We’ve really had no issues of any significance at all,” Superintendent Eric Knost said Tuesday afternoon. “I’m very pleased.”
Although it’s early, Knost believes the district’s enrollment is shaping up to be higher this year.
“It’s looking like we have grown, and we are optimistic in that being the case,” he said.
Lewis Central High School held an orientation Monday evening for freshmen and new students and their parents. School officials went over school procedures and the transition program in a meeting in the gym, and then parents had an opportunity to review their children’s schedule, meet their teachers and ask questions.
The district began classes Tuesday mostly with transition grades -- the grades when students are new to a school building. Lewis Central High School started with ninth grade and new students Tuesday morning, with the other students joining them in the afternoon.
At other buildings, only first, second and sixth grades attended. The remaining grades will start today -- except at Kreft, where only kindergartners will attend today and the others will join them on Thursday.