 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lewis Central begins phased launch of school year
0 comments
top story

Lewis Central begins phased launch of school year

{{featured_button_text}}

Lewis Central Community School District entered the 2021-22 school year Tuesday, following Council Bluffs’ other school systems with a smooth start.

“We’ve really had no issues of any significance at all,” Superintendent Eric Knost said Tuesday afternoon. “I’m very pleased.”

Although it’s early, Knost believes the district’s enrollment is shaping up to be higher this year.

“It’s looking like we have grown, and we are optimistic in that being the case,” he said.

Lewis Central High School held an orientation Monday evening for freshmen and new students and their parents. School officials went over school procedures and the transition program in a meeting in the gym, and then parents had an opportunity to review their children’s schedule, meet their teachers and ask questions.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The district began classes Tuesday mostly with transition grades -- the grades when students are new to a school building. Lewis Central High School started with ninth grade and new students Tuesday morning, with the other students joining them in the afternoon.

At other buildings, only first, second and sixth grades attended. The remaining grades will start today -- except at Kreft, where only kindergartners will attend today and the others will join them on Thursday.

The school district first tried the layered launch last year so students could get used to face masks and other pandemic protocols, said Knost, who is starting his third year in the district.

“We just felt it worked well for the transitioning,” he said.

Besides the usual activities and subjects, Lewis Central High School students are anticipating continuing progress and eventual completion of a substantial addition. Right now, work is sailing along, Knost said.

“We were hoping by second trimester the (career-technical) area would be available -- and that’s moving along, so we think that may be ready before the second trimester,” he said.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert