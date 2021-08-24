Lewis Central begins phased launch of school year

Lewis Central Community School District entered the 2021-22 school year Tuesday, following Council Bluffs’ other school systems with a smooth start.

“We’ve really had no issues of any significance at all,” Superintendent Eric Knost said Tuesday afternoon. “I’m very pleased.”

Although it’s early, Knost believes the district’s enrollment is shaping up to be higher this year.

“It’s looking like we have grown, and we are optimistic in that being the case,” he said.

Lewis Central High School held an orientation Monday evening for freshmen and new students and their parents. School officials went over school procedures and the transition program in a meeting in the gym, and then parents had an opportunity to review their children’s schedule, meet their teachers and ask questions.

The district began classes Tuesday mostly with transition grades -- the grades when students are new to a school building. Lewis Central High School started with ninth grade and new students Tuesday morning, with the other students joining them in the afternoon.