Lewis Central Board adds other certified staff to incentive program

Lewis Central ERC exterior file

The Lewis Central Educational Resource Center is located at 4121 Harry Langdon Blvd.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education on Monday approved using COVID funds to extend a state retention incentive to additional certified employees.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently announced plans to offer a $1,000 incentive to teachers for completing their contracts for the school year. The measure was intended for full-time, certified classroom teachers and did not include librarians, instructional coaches or counselors, who are all full-time, certified employees.

“We feel it would be best to incentive all employee groups and not just one category,” the Lewis Central administration stated in board materials. “However, it is cost-prohibitive for us to do so.”

The administration recommended applying “the true definition of full-time certified teachers” and adding librarians, counselors and instructional coaches to those eligible for the incentive. The district could use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to pay incentives to them.

That would add 21 employees — two librarians, eight counselors and 11 instructional coaches — for a cost of $21,000, according to Andrea Raes, business manager and board secretary.

The board approved the proposal unanimously.

