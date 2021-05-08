Lewis Central Board approves tech expenditures

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved a couple of technology-related expenditures during its regular meeting Monday.
The board approved the renewal of the Frontline software it uses to manage employee absences, substitutes, time and attendance at a cost of $21,159.38, Board Secretary Andrea Raes confirmed.
Members also agreed to purchase 100 HP ProBook 250 G8 laptop computers as part of the district’s ongoing staff laptop replacement cycle, she said.
The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on May 17 at the Educational Resource Center.
Tim Johnson
