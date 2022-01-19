Lewis Central Board chooses three finalists in superintendent search

The three finalists for superintendent of Lewis Central Community School are Dr. Joel Beyenhof, Dr. Brenton Hoesing and Dr. Nicole Kooiker, the district announced Wednesday.

“The board is pleased to announce the three well-qualified finalists,” said Dorene Scheffel, president of the Board of Education. “We look forward to getting feedback from Stakeholder Interview Committees.

“Besides the District Administrator Team committee that includes others in supervisory positions, there are two interview teams, each of around 30 people that include teachers, support staff, students, parents and others who live in district and are a part of our Council Bluffs community,” she said.

Beyenhof is the current principal of Lewis Central High School, a position he had held since 2012, according to a press release from search firm Grundmeyer Leader Services. His leadership of the school has included creating a vision of academic success for all students, managing the school’s budget, prioritizing student achievement, leading professional development and engaging in community outreach. Previously, he was a middle school principal in the Council Bluffs Community School District.

He holds a doctorate in educational administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from UNO and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Doane College.

Hoesing is currently superintendent of Missouri Valley Community Schools, where he has focused on sound financial managements, curriculum and instructional practices, facility and technology upkeep and communication and community involvement in the schools, Grundmeyer’s press release stated. Previously, he served as a middle school principal, associate principal and business and technology teacher in Missouri Valley.

He holds a doctorate in education from the University of Sioux Falls (South Dakota) and a master’s degree in education from Wayne State College (Nebraska).

Kooiker is currently deputy superintendent of Cedar Rapids Community School District, Iowa’s second-largest school district, the press release stated. There, she has worked to expand early learning opportunities by shifting to full-day programs, implementing before- and after-school programs and creating a family engagement initiative in response to parent feedback. She previously served as superintendent of Ottumwa and West Marshall Community School Districts.

She holds a doctor of education degree in educational leadership from the University of Northern Iowa and a master’s in educational leadership from the University of Sioux Falls.

Kooiker was a finalist in 2019 ahead of the hire of current LC Superintendent Eric Knost.

The Board of Education has been working with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the search. The process has included a community-wide survey asking district residents to provide their input on the qualities and characteristics they would like to see in the district’s next leader. The board interviewed semifinalists Monday via videoconference.

The board and stakeholder interview teams will conduct final interviews with each of the three finalists on Monday, Jan. 24. The board will then discuss the candidates and reach a final decision soon after the formal interviews.

The new superintendent will begin serving Lewis Central Community Schools effective July 1, 2022.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.