Lewis Central Board greenlights repairs to high school parking lot

• PowerSchool system for managing student data, registration, state reporting and human resources documents, $51,215.30

• Illuminate Data and Assessment, $21,264.88

The board approved the purchase of marching percussion instruments from The Marching Exchange for a total of $24,900 and the purchase of other band instruments from Reiman and Schmitt Music for a total of $18,607. The acquisitions are needed primarily due to wear on the existing instruments, according to Dave Black, school improvement specialist.

Members also approved a change order on the high school addition project for additional welds on steel beams, matte black paint on a fire-rated door at the rear of the stage and porcelain floor tile in an alcove for a total of $8,683.69, according to a description from BVH Architecture. The changes will not add any days to the contract time.

The board adopted the Lewis Central District Developed Service Delivery Plan for special education students in preschool through 12th grade as approved by Green Hills Area Education Agency.