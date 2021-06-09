Lewis Central Board greenlights repairs to high school parking lot

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved pavement repairs, renewal of software licenses and the purchase of requested band instruments and set its meeting schedule for the 2021-22 school year.
The paving project will focus on repairs to the asphalt in the high school parking lot and a service road around the stadium.
“If you’ve spent any time on the high school parking lot, you know it’s bad — it’s dangerous,” Superintendent Eric Knost said. “It’s in dire need of repair, some of it’s in need of replacement.”
Portions of the old pavement will be removed and replaced with six inches of new asphalt. Speed bumps will be maintained. The contract was awarded to Century Asphalt, which submitted a bid of $64,601, the lowest of three.
Any damage caused by heavy equipment involved in the construction of the high school addition will be taken care of by the contractor on that project, Knost said. The heaviest work on that project should be done soon.
The board voted to renew licenses for several software products the district uses. Software and the renewal costs include the following:
• i-Ready Diagnostic Assessments in reading and math from Curriculum Associates (three years), $149,884.45
• PowerSchool system for managing student data, registration, state reporting and human resources documents, $51,215.30
• Illuminate Data and Assessment, $21,264.88
The board approved the purchase of marching percussion instruments from The Marching Exchange for a total of $24,900 and the purchase of other band instruments from Reiman and Schmitt Music for a total of $18,607. The acquisitions are needed primarily due to wear on the existing instruments, according to Dave Black, school improvement specialist.
Members also approved a change order on the high school addition project for additional welds on steel beams, matte black paint on a fire-rated door at the rear of the stage and porcelain floor tile in an alcove for a total of $8,683.69, according to a description from BVH Architecture. The changes will not add any days to the contract time.
The board adopted the Lewis Central District Developed Service Delivery Plan for special education students in preschool through 12th grade as approved by Green Hills Area Education Agency.
Finally, the board announced the schedule for school board meetings during the 2021-22 school year. Meetings will continue to be held primarily at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month. However, a few adjustments were made to avoid meeting on a holiday or during a school break. To avoid meeting on Labor Day, the board will hold three meetings in August on Aug. 2, 16 and 30 and meet only once in September on Sept. 20. To avoid meeting on the day after winter break, the board set January meetings for Jan. 10 and 24, 2022. Rather than meet during spring break, the board will only meet on March 21, 2022 in that month.