Lewis Central Board looks at possible summer projects, cost estimates

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education has approved an asphalt repair contract and took a look at other possible summer projects.

The board awarded the contract for asphalt repairs to Century Asphalt at a total cost of $48,496.96 at its regular meeting on Monday.

“This is important work,” Superintendent Eric Knost said. “This is beyond anything relative to construction. This is relative to deteriorating asphalt at the high school and middle school parking lots.”

According to an initial list of projects and cost estimates included in the Board packet, the work could total $692,890.58. However, given supply chain issues and the demand for contractors, it’s possible some projects will have to be deferred until a later time.

The most expensive project on the list is the construction of a south driveway at the middle school, estimated by HGM Associates at $250,000. Other projects at the middle school include new carpet for four classrooms and the band room, an upgrade in temperature controls, landscaping, a fence and gate to enclose the emergency generator and lift station, new signage in the parking area on the east side, refinishing the gym floors and a couple other items for an estimated total of almost $320,000.

High school projects include carpet for five classrooms, carpet for the drama/band office and storage area, upgrading temperature controls, basketball shot clocks for both gyms, chair/desk combination furniture, replacing 16 exterior lights, bleacher repair in the freshman gym, National Blue Ribbon School letters, asphalt roof replacement at practice field, exterior lighting at gym, refinishing gym floors and a few smaller items for an estimated total of about $106,603.

Titan Hill Intermediate School projects include library shelves, installation of a nurse’s station, replacement of parking lot lights, carpet for the library and other rooms, upgrading temperature controls and other items for an estimated total of $98,013.90.

Kreft Primary School projects include replacement of parking lot lights, lunch tables, installation of new east fence, conversion of gym to LED lights, upgrading temperature controls, garage/shed and concrete pad, painting gym and cafeteria and demolition of two existing sheds for an estimated total of $78,203.

Work at the sports complex includes softball visitor dugout repair, softball/baseball bleacher replacement, batting cage/bullpen lighting, tennis court slats and field striper for an estimated cost of $46,877.80.

Larger projects will need to be approved individually by the Board.

