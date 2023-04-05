School board members discussed facility needs and priorities for the Lewis Central Community School District on Monday evening.

Superintendent Brent Hoesing brought input from three groups to the Board of Education meeting. He collected the feedback from meetings with elementary school teachers, middle school teachers and community members.

The community members were chosen based on recommendations by board members, committee members and other characteristics, Hoesing said.

“What I tried to do is get a good cross-section of people who have kids in school, people who don’t have kids in school, businessmen and farmers,” he said.

The meetings focused on three areas: infrastructure, middle school renovation and early childhood center.

Some of the buildings and playgrounds have accessibility issues, Hoesing said. While Lewis Central Middle School is technically accessible, going from the media center to a classroom on the first floor in a wheelchair requires taking a long, circuitous route. And the plastics lab is not accessible via wheelchair.

“And mulch (on playgrounds) has to become a thing of the past, because a student in a wheelchair can’t get around on that,” he said.

Besides the middle school, the buildings need safety vestibules, security cameras aimed at the entrance and door alarms, Hoesing said.

Elementary teachers would like to have more play spaces and a dedicated music room, he said.

They feel second-graders belong at Kreft Primary School with other small children. Titan Hill Intermediate School was originally built as a middle school and is not well suited for younger students. In general, teachers would like more natural lighting, adjustable lighting and storage space.

Some asked if an addition could be built onto Kreft. Some say the primary building should be part of the central campus, but there’s not much room for more construction there, Hoesing said.

Work also needs to be done on the pool at Titan Hill.

There was agreement that Lewis Central Middle School needs to be renovated. Locker rooms need to be replaced – there are no lockers and no stalls for the toilets, Hoesing said.

Teachers said the middle school needs two full-size gyms and a weight/fitness room, and the library should be more of a media center and be centrally located. The building needs science rooms that have enough sinks and are properly equipped to be science labs, instead of regular classrooms being used as science classrooms.

“A lot of our spaces were designed for other things,” Hoesing said.

The band room ceiling is too low, and the room is too loud; acoustical tiles also are needed, he said. Teachers think the building needs a larger conference room and that lunch flow needs to be improved. Some said the middle school should have industrial technology classes. HVAC needs to be updated to better control the temperature and humidity.

Because the sewer underneath the building needs to be replaced, students would have to be moved to an alternate site during the renovation, Hoesing said. If the district decided to build a new elementary — perhaps centrally located in the district, instead of being on the central campus — middle-schoolers could potentially use it before elementary students moved in.

New furniture is needed, at least at some sites, Hoesing said. Some classrooms don’t have enough furniture that matches, so different sets are mixed together.

“A lot of our furniture is 20 to 30 years old,” he said.

There were a lot of comments about early childhood education, too, Hoesing said.

Currently, the district serves 4-year-olds but not 3-year-olds, and there are 72 families on a waiting list to get into Lewis Central Lucky Children. It’s unclear whether there would be enough room to build an addition at Kreft or Titan Hill that would meet the needs.

The district receives revenue from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax, but it would not be enough to fund a major project, Hoesing said.

“There is some capacity there to bond against that, but that would take our money for annual maintenance,” he said. “There are things that if we’re only going to rely on our budget, we’re going to need other sources.”

Board President Dorene Scheffel asked how the condition of Lewis Central’s buildings compared to those in the Council Bluffs Community School District.

“Council Bluffs has done a tremendous job of renovating its facilities,” Hoesing said. “We can continue to limp along, but we need to fix things (at some point). The question is, where do we go from here?”

Other communities have supported bond issues for their school districts, he said. To request a bond election, community members would need to collect 414 signatures on a petition.

The board will continue its discussion during a study session at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17, before its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.