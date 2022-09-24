Lewis Central Board of Education tightens tobacco and vapes policy

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education voted this week to get tough on students caught with tobacco or e-cigarettes on school grounds.

Under the revised illegal substances policy, if a middle or high school student is found in possession of tobacco or vapes, they will be reported to the police. That makes the response the same as it is for alcohol, board member Brian Stoufer said.

Superintendent Brent Hoesing said school personnel had confiscated vapes from high school and some middle school students. E-cigarettes, like tobacco, contain nicotine, which can be addictive.

“If students can’t get through the day without it, there’s a problem,” he said.

In addition, vaping cartridges sometimes contain other more harmful substances, Hoesing said. In the past, students have been subject to disciplinary action, such as suspension.

“It’s getting to the point where suspension doesn’t really work, because the parents aren’t usually home,” he said. “We just want to do what’s best for the safety of the students.”

Council Bluffs Community School District, which has school resource officers based at its middle and high schools, has a similar but perhaps more flexible policy.

“Our school resource officers are typically involved when we become aware of a student possessing an e-cigarette or tobacco in any form,” said Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services. “Although students do receive disciplinary action, including possible suspension, we also take the opportunity to reinforce with the student and family the negative health impact of using these substances.”

The school resource officer is a key part of the response, Hamilton said.

“Student possession or influence of alcohol or any other illegal or controlled substance at school or on school grounds would result in disciplinary action, including the involvement of our school resource officers, who then make the determination on any criminal charges, such as minor in possession,” he said.

Hoesing said parents of Lewis Central Middle and High School students will be notified of the policy change, and it will be included in the student handbook for the 2023-24 school year.