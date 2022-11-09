Lewis Central Board OKs agreement with architects on facility assessment

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved a professional services agreement with Shive-Hattery Architecture & Engineering for assessment of the district’s school buildings.

“The end goal is to evaluate our current facilities, including the potential for growth,” Superintendent Brent Hoesing said. “I’m a planner. I like to think ‘where are we at in 20 to 30 years?’”

Lewis Central will pay $35,000 for the assessment. However, if the district ends up using the firm for projects with construction costs of more than $10 million, the fee will be credited back to the district, he said. If the school district uses the firm for a smaller amount of work, $1,000 would be credited back to the district.

According to the agreement, Shive-Hattery will meet with district officials to gather information on areas of concern and conduct a visual inspection of the exterior, interior, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection systems of the structures, as well as sidewalks and paved parking areas. The firm will evaluate ADA compliance of buildings and playgrounds. The company will also meet with local officials to review safety code compliance.

Shive-Hattery representatives will then meet with district officials to develop a facility master plan and prepare options and cost estimates. The representatives will make recommendations and provide graphics of preliminary site and floor plan concepts.

Engineers will start by looking at technical diagrams of the buildings and begin on-site visits in a couple weeks, Hoesing said. He hopes the assessment will be completed by the end of January.

The board approved a new policy on employees transporting students to reflect recommendations by the Iowa Association of School Boards. The new policy, which replaces the old one, clarifies that students can be transported by all employees (not just bus drivers) and also by volunteers who meet the same requirements as employee drivers. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license, pass background checks and be approved by the superintendent.

“The changes in this policy will greatly help us transport students to activities, as we can have parents help drive vans when we are short drivers,” board materials stated. “If we qualify for the semi-finals in Cedar Falls on Thursday, we will need some help or we won’t be able to send a pep bus. If approved, we can send cheerleaders in vans with parent helpers and use the one bus we have for a pep bus.”

In other business, the board approved awarding a contract for construction and installation of a new hot water boiler for the high school to Advanced Electric and Mechanical. Its bid of $49,835.62 was the lowest of three submitted for the work. Each bidder said it would take four to five weeks to build the boiler.