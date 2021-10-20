Lewis Central Board prepares to launch search for next superintendent

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education is poised to start its search for a new superintendent.

Current Superintendent Eric Knost plans to retire at the end of the school year, he announced earlier this month. He said he made the decision because of family circumstances.

Although this is only Knost’s third year at Lewis Central, they’ve been good years, Board President Dorene Scheffel said.

“I personally would rather have a good superintendent for three years than a bad one for several more years,” she said.

Scheffel complimented Knost for his relationship building and for guiding the district through 1 ½ years of the pandemic.

“You have been great for Lewis Central,” she told him. “I think I speak for all of us when I say we wish nothing but the best for you.”

Scheffel said she had talked to Trent Grundmeyer, owner of Grundmeyer Leader Search, which helped Lewis Central find and hire Knost. She said Grundmeyer was willing to meet with the board following its Nov. 1 meeting and could have a contract proposal ready by then.

Knost said he thought the Board might want to try to wrap up its search by early January, instead of February.