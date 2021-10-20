Lewis Central Board prepares to launch search for next superintendent

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education is poised to start its search for a new superintendent.
Current Superintendent Eric Knost plans to retire at the end of the school year, he announced earlier this month. He said he made the decision because of family circumstances.
Although this is only Knost’s third year at Lewis Central, they’ve been good years, Board President Dorene Scheffel said.
“I personally would rather have a good superintendent for three years than a bad one for several more years,” she said.
Scheffel complimented Knost for his relationship building and for guiding the district through 1 ½ years of the pandemic.
“You have been great for Lewis Central,” she told him. “I think I speak for all of us when I say we wish nothing but the best for you.”
Scheffel said she had talked to Trent Grundmeyer, owner of Grundmeyer Leader Search, which helped Lewis Central find and hire Knost. She said Grundmeyer was willing to meet with the board following its Nov. 1 meeting and could have a contract proposal ready by then.
Knost said he thought the Board might want to try to wrap up its search by early January, instead of February.
Said Scheffel, “Right now, we are on the same timeline as before – and I know there were candidates that accepted other jobs before they had the chance (to interview at Lewis Central).”
The board approved inviting Grundmeyer to meet with them on Nov. 1.
Grundmeyer’s process, based on its last search for Lewis Central, includes surveying students, teachers, staff members, administrators, parents, school board members and community members about what skills and personal traits are most important in a superintendent. There is then an application period, when Grundmeyer helps with the initial screening of candidates and shares materials with the board. Search consultants will conduct informal interviews with candidates they see as being the most promising. The board will screen candidates based on materials and findings forwarded by the search firm, then conduct videoconference interviews with semifinalists and in-person interviews with finalists.
Knost became superintendent of the school district on July 1, 2019 after the retirement of his predecessor, Mark Schweer. He was previously the superintendent of Rockwood School District in St. Louis, the third-largest district in Missouri with about 21,000 students. He has also served as superintendent and deputy superintendent of Mehlville School District in Missouri. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music at Webster University in 1983, a master’s in educational leadership from Lindenwood University in 1997 and a doctorate in education administration at St. Louis University in 2002.
He and his wife, Julie, also an educator, have two adult daughters.