Lewis Central Board reviews status of summer projects

• Replacement of hallway carpet with vinyl tile at the middle school by Kelly’s Carpet-Omaha for $18,195, the lower of two bids.

• Replacement of carpet in rooms 307, 310, 311 and 410 at the high school by Sherwin Williams Floor Covering for $16,421.35, the lower of two bids.

• Construction of a new wall in room No. 310 at the high school by Andersen Construction Co. for $15,972, the lower of two bids.

A number of smaller, mostly routine projects were also completed.

The district is still getting proposals for the upgrade of security cameras at the high school, Portrey said. He has put repaving of the back driveway at the high school on hold and requested a traffic study. Portrey also decided to wait on installing acoustical panels in the cafeteria at Kreft Primary School, since the room already has some in place.

Bids on the new shelving for the library at Titan Hill Intermediate School came in much higher than expected, so that project was shelved.

There were also some projects that were postponed or put on hold. Those postponed until a future year include:

• The purchase of transit vans

• Landscaping at the high school