Lewis Central Board reviews status of summer projects

Lewis Central Community School District has finished most of its summer projects for this year, according to Randy Portrey, operations director.
“It’s been a very busy summer, and it’s been fun,” Portrey said.
Big-ticket items — those costing more than $10,000, which have to go through the school board — totaled $573,197 and included the following:
• The purchase of two 84-passenger buses and one 48-passenger lift bus from Bluebird at a total cost of $389,334, the lower of two bids. The larger buses will be primarily for activities and include undercarriage storage compartments so equipment does not take up passenger space.
• Installation of a new rooftop HVAC unit at Lewis Central Middle School by Carter’s Heating and Air Conditioning for $46,600, the lowest of three bids. An additional $7,500 will be added for electric, roof curb and connection to the network, bringing the total cost to $54,100.
• Renovation of the visitor side bleachers in the Lewis Central High School Gym by TownsEnd Co. for $51,515. TownsEnd installed the bleachers in 2001, and this is a continuation of last year’s bleacher project.
• Repairs to asphalt in driveways and parking lots by Century Asphalt for $27,660.40, the lowest of three bids.
• Replacement of hallway carpet with vinyl tile at the middle school by Kelly’s Carpet-Omaha for $18,195, the lower of two bids.
• Replacement of carpet in rooms 307, 310, 311 and 410 at the high school by Sherwin Williams Floor Covering for $16,421.35, the lower of two bids.
• Construction of a new wall in room No. 310 at the high school by Andersen Construction Co. for $15,972, the lower of two bids.
Support Local Journalism
A number of smaller, mostly routine projects were also completed.
The district is still getting proposals for the upgrade of security cameras at the high school, Portrey said. He has put repaving of the back driveway at the high school on hold and requested a traffic study. Portrey also decided to wait on installing acoustical panels in the cafeteria at Kreft Primary School, since the room already has some in place.
Bids on the new shelving for the library at Titan Hill Intermediate School came in much higher than expected, so that project was shelved.
There were also some projects that were postponed or put on hold. Those postponed until a future year include:
• The purchase of transit vans
• Landscaping at the high school
• Converting space under the home-side bleachers into storage space
Meanwhile, some tasks that were not on the list compiled by former operations director Jeff Carper were completed, Portrey said. Those include replacing burned-out light bulbs with LED bulbs and sealing the roof on the athletic building.
“We’re taking care of the district,” he assured the board.
Portrey is anxious to begin long-term planning on future projects.
“We’re looking to build a five-year facilities plan and a two-year facilities plan,” he said.
Portrey said he wants to get the list of projects for next summer figured out by February or March so they can be put out for bid earlier.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!