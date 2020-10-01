Lewis Central cheerleaders paint 100 Block windows pink

The 21-member team has already done several projects this school year. Members recently visited Midlands Humane Society, where they played with some of the animals and made a video for the organization’s Facebook page promoting the adoption of shelter animals, senior Sonia Lane said. The girls even made up a cheer encouraging people to adopt animals and performed it for the video.

This Saturday, the squad will volunteer at the Southwest Iowa Buddy Walk, said junior Gracie Jans. The walk is a fundraiser for the Southwest Iowa Down Syndrome Parent Group. It’s a virtual event, so participants will walk individually or in small groups.

“We’re going to be standing by the street holding our poms, just cheering for them,” she said.

Past projects have included a food drive for Thriving Titans (a Lewis Central assistance program), the Nebraska Miss Amazing pageant, the Make A Wish Breakfast with Santa and a Sudden Infant Death Syndrome carnival in Bayliss Park.

The team has cheered at four football games so far this fall — two home and two away, Hytrek said.

“We have a lot of fun cheering,” sophomore Isabel McCarty said. “I’ve looked up to the cheerleaders since I was 4 years old. It was fun my freshman year when I got to be a cheerleader. We get very close.”

Other members of the team include Macy Baldwin, Kaylee Borron, Madison Glenney, Madelin Howard, Rachel Hunter, Abbie Jones, Ava Kelly, Jordan Kelly, Hailee Nice, Gabriella Norman, Kelsey Paul, Gabriella Recher and Madison Tingley.

