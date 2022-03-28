Lewis Central Community Schools FY23 budget would trim tax levy

Lewis Central Community School District taxpayers will see a slight dip in their property tax levy, if the school district’s proposed budget is approved.

Under the proposal, the district’s levy would decline from $10.42846 to $10.23615 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, or about 19 cents, according to information presented by Andrea Raes, business manager and board secretary, during a public hearing during the Board of Education meeting on March 21.

The preliminary budget includes $38 million in expenditures on anticipated revenues of $38,446,964, according to Raes. Revenues would include $16,150,121 in State Foundation Aid (based on a state per-pupil formula), $11,960,763 from property taxes, $1,490,554 from the Instructional Support Levy, $645,526 in at risk/dropout prevention funds and $8.2 million in miscellaneous income.

Miscellaneous income includes money the state transportation reimbursement, student fees, facility rentals, open enrollment tuition, interest income and federal, state and local grants.

The district will have total spending authority of $39,102,709, including $765,000 of unused spending authority from last year. Spending more than the district’s total spending authority is a violation of statutory authority.

Raes pointed out that the school district’s property tax levy per $1,000 has declined steadily from its peak of $14.22 in 2005, except for a brief uptick from $13.14 to $13.22 in 2013.

Meanwhile, annual growth in state funding fell from a high of 4% in FY10 to zero in FY12, worked its way back up to 4% in FY15, slid to 1% in FY19 and has partially rebounded to 2.5% for FY23.

The board is expected to take action on the budget at its next meeting on April 4.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.