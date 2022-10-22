Lewis Central Community Schools to implement new bus discipline policy

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved a policy this week that is designed to transfer transportation discipline from building principals to the transportation director and bus drivers, according to board materials.

The policy establishes a series of disciplinary measures to be taken when a student violates bus behavior expectations. There are different responses for elementary, middle school and high school students.

“Some kids don’t always (listen to) the driver on the bus and the monitor, because they weren’t the ones delivering the discipline,” Superintendent Brent Hoesing said. “We decided it’s probably best to leave it to the people who are actually on the bus.”

After the first offense, the student would receive a written warning and their parents would be notified. The policy calls for temporarily suspending a student’s bus privileges after the second offense (the first written violation). Elementary and middle school students would be suspended for one day and high school students for three days.

“Kids have a right to ride the bus, but we have a right to keep our buses safe,” Hoesing said.

“Yelling, pushing, fighting, swearing, etc. are all distracting to the bus driver and can create unsafe conditions,” board materials stated.

Disciplinary measures escalate with each violation. Beginning with the third offense, (the second written violation), suspensions would be three days for elementary students, five days for middle school students and 10 days for high school students. Bus privileges would not be restored until a conference was held involving the student, parent(s) and transportation director/driver/bus monitor.

“There really was no escalation to this before,” Hoesing said. “As someone who’s been on the buses recently, some of our buses have some issues.”

After the fifth offense (fourth written violation), high school students would lose all bus privileges for the rest of the school year. Younger students are given more chances. After the seventh offense (sixth written violation) elementary and middle school students would have their bus privileges suspended indefinitely — at least 30 days and until after the transportation director and superintendent meet to discuss it.

The policy also states that, depending on the circumstances of the offense and the history of the student, the response may vary at the transportation director’s discretion. Consequences may also involve discipline at the student’s school. Law enforcement may also be contacted when necessary to preserve the safety of the student or other students being transported, or when a law has been broken.

Hoesing implemented a similar policy when he was superintendent in Missouri Valley, he said.

“Our bus referrals went down considerably,” he said.

Board President Dorene Scheffel asked Hoesing to report back to the board about the policy.

“At the end of the (trimester), let us know how this is working,” she said.

Council Bluffs Community School District declined an invitation to describe its policy on transportation discipline.