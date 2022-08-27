Lewis Central cuts ribbon for new high school performing arts center

It was showtime Thursday at Lewis Central High School, as its new performing arts center was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the main stage.

The center — part of an addition built on to the southwest part of the school — features a 33,775-square-foot auditorium that seats 1,126 people, has a professional-height fly loft and is slated to be outfitted with the latest theater equipment, although stage lights, curtains and some sound equipment haven’t yet arrived.

“This is phenomenal!” Superintendent Brent Hoesing said during the ceremony.

“This shows how much the school supports you and your endeavors,” Hoesing told students at the gathering, including members of the Lewis Central High School Marching Band.

“Don’t take this for granted,” he added. “I can’t imagine how you guys are going to feel when you are up here and there are 1,100 people out there.”

The long-awaited occasion was the culmination of years of planning, Board of Education President Dorene Scheffel said. She recalled attending a meeting at Titan Hill Intermediate School — which was then the middle school — about a petition to hold a bond election for construction of a new high school.

“At that time, the budgeted amount did not allow for an auditorium to be built at the same time as the high school,” she said.

But designers left a spot for it, she said.

The high school opened in 2002, but students continued to use the auditorium at the old high school, which became the middle school, until now.

“It would have been wonderful for our students if we could have done this sooner, but we might not have gotten this,” Scheffel said, referring to the venue in the spotlight. “I can’t wait to see how our students are going to shine in their performances here this year and in the future.”

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh offered praise for the project.

“Some great things are happening on this campus,” Walsh said. “It is amazing, isn’t it?”

Hoesing described taking his daughters on a tour of the auditorium this week.

“My daughter asked, ‘Am I going to sing here someday?’ I said yes.”

Hoesing said he hoped the facility would inspire students.

“Hopefully, it’ll inspire even people who have never picked up an instrument or stepped on a stage and performed,” he said. “I do know that not everybody who has a special talent is (performing on stage), so I hope they use this opportunity.”

The LCHS Marching Band closed the ceremony with a flourish by playing the school fight song — the first performance in the new venue.

The facility is by far the largest auditorium in Council Bluffs.

In comparison, the main theater at the Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College seats 655, the Abraham Lincoln High School Auditorium has room for 500, the Thomas Jefferson High School Auditorium holds 450 and the Polina & Bob Schlott Performing Arts Center at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center can seat 280. The Lewis Central Middle School Auditorium seats about 700.

And size isn’t the hall’s only strength, noted Alan Strait, drama coach at LCHS. The fly system and lights can be lowered for easier access and the technology is up to date.

“It’s all LED lighting, so the kids will be able to see technology like they’ll see in college or wherever,” he said. “The orchestra will be able to be in a pit instead of in the audience.”

The acoustical panels can also be raised, lowered and rotated as desired, said Kevin Palu, one of the school’s vocal music directors.

LCHS Principal Joe Vinchattle said: “I think it’ll bring great opportunities for our kids. It’s truly a state-of-the-art facility, I think. Our high school students will get a professional experience.”

School board member Amie Adkins, who has volunteered extensively with the LCHS Drama Department and show choir, was overjoyed with the auditorium and its opening.

“This district has waited 25 years for (this) facility, and I think it’s above and beyond any expectations we ever had,” she said.

The students deserve the outstanding space, Adkins said.

“The fine arts kids, when they dive into putting on a show, they put their whole heart into it,” she said. “This stage will allow them to shine like the stars they are.”

Backstage, there is a green room, makeup and dressing rooms, restrooms and storage room for scenery, costumes, a grand piano, band instruments and uniforms,

The addition with the performing arts center also contains a black box theater that will seat 85 to 100 audience members, Strait said.

“That gives us a chance to do big productions and also small productions where (the emphasis) is more on the acting,” he said.

The addition — which includes the performing arts center and an additional 11,775 square feet of space for career-technical education — cost about $15.75 million and was financed by bonding against revenue from the 1-cent Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax. Design work was done by BVH Architecture, and the contractor was Ronco Construction.