Lewis Central enrollment rebounds from last year, just ahead of 2019

Lewis Central Community School District’s enrollment has rebounded from last year’s pandemic-induced dip but is only slightly higher than the previous year, according to numbers announced during the Board of Education meeting Monday. The district continues to have a net gain through open enrollment.

“We’re still what I call a destination district,” Superintendent Eric Knost said. “It’s a place people want to come.”

Budget enrollment, which is used to calculate state aid for the school district for the following school year, is 2,627.14, up 18.61 students from fall 2020, a chart displayed at the meeting showed. Still, it was up just 2.42 students from fall 2019.

Larger than the increase in students from fall 2020 to this fall, though, was the jump in students attending in person, Knost said.

“While we did have a significant number of remote learners last year, we have very few this year,” he said. “Almost all have returned to LC schools in person.”