Lewis Central enrollment rebounds from last year, just ahead of 2019
Lewis Central enrollment rebounds from last year, just ahead of 2019

102021-cbn-news-enrollment-p1

Lewis Central High School freshmen flow through the halls between periods during the first day back to school for transition grades in the Lewis Central Community School District on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Lewis Central Community School District’s enrollment has rebounded from last year’s pandemic-induced dip but is only slightly higher than the previous year, according to numbers announced during the Board of Education meeting Monday. The district continues to have a net gain through open enrollment.

“We’re still what I call a destination district,” Superintendent Eric Knost said. “It’s a place people want to come.”

Budget enrollment, which is used to calculate state aid for the school district for the following school year, is 2,627.14, up 18.61 students from fall 2020, a chart displayed at the meeting showed. Still, it was up just 2.42 students from fall 2019.

Larger than the increase in students from fall 2020 to this fall, though, was the jump in students attending in person, Knost said.

“While we did have a significant number of remote learners last year, we have very few this year,” he said. “Almost all have returned to LC schools in person.”

Because the district’s fall 2020 enrollment was down 16.19 students from 2019 based on the state’s weighting system, Lewis Central will receive more than $100,000 less in per-pupil state funding for the current school year than it did for last year. However, it should see an increase of slightly more than that for the 2022-23 school year.

Resident enrollment rose from 2,288.3 students in 2020 to 2,302.4 students this fall for an increase of 14.1. Yet it was down 3.1 students from fall 2019’s total of 2,305.5.

Lewis Central has 645.3 students open-enrolled into the district (up from 631.1) and 324 open-enrolled out (up from 319), for a net influx of 321.3 students. That’s an increase of 9.2 students from the 2020-21 school year but a decrease of 2.3 from fall 2019.

“We have about five additional outbound open-enrollment students, but we have 14.2 additional who are inbound — so we did have a net gain from open enrollment,” Knost said. “However, the majority of our enrollment increases are due to more resident students.”

The numbers could still be adjusted after the Iowa Department of Education reviews them and looks at the weighting of students in different categories.

