Lewis Central enrollment slips; pandemic may be partly to blame

Lewis Central Community School District saw a modest decline in enrollment this fall — but large enough to have an impact on the district’s budget. A district’s certified enrollment affects the amount of state funding it receives the following year.
The district’s certified enrollment is down 15.19 students, based on the number of students and the various weightings the state assigns to different categories of students, according to Dave Black, school improvement specialist, who presented a report at the Lewis Central Board of Education meeting Monday. The total fell from 2,624.72 to 2,609.53 students.
While that sounds like a small drop, it will mean a loss of more than $100,000 in state funding for the 2021-22 school year, Black said.
“Fifteen means we’ll have to cut our budget,” he said. “It will not mean we’re cutting staff.”
Reducing staff would be awkward, anyway, because the decrease is spread out over many different grades, he said.
The number of students living in the district who attend Lewis Central fell 17.2, from 2,305.5 to 2,288.3 students. Black blamed this on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We lost 28 kids to competent private instruction – home schooling,” he said. “If coronavirus hadn’t happened, my guess is we would be up in resident enrollment.”
The number of students who open-enrolled out was up 2.6 students, from 317.4 to 320, while the number who open-enrolled in dropped by 8.9 students, from 641 to 632.1, according to a chart Black presented. That means the net gain from students open-enrolling in was down 11.5 students, from 323.6 to 312.1.
The number of students with limited English proficiency slipped by 1.54, from 16.72 to 15.18, the chart showed. The total number of school-age students served by the district fell by 26.69, from 2,948.32 to 2,921.63.
In the district’s preschool program, the number of 4-year-olds attending was down by 1.5 – which is actually three students, because the state only gives preschoolers 0.5 in weighting, Black said. In the overall head count, the district had 25 fewer students in preschool.
Most of the loss was 3-year-olds, Black said. The program for 3-year-olds was funded by a Vision Preschool grant.
“We did not get a Visions Preschool grant this year,” he said.
The actual number of students attending school in a district usually fluctuates during the course of a school year.
