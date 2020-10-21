Lewis Central enrollment slips; pandemic may be partly to blame

Lewis Central Community School District saw a modest decline in enrollment this fall — but large enough to have an impact on the district’s budget. A district’s certified enrollment affects the amount of state funding it receives the following year.

The district’s certified enrollment is down 15.19 students, based on the number of students and the various weightings the state assigns to different categories of students, according to Dave Black, school improvement specialist, who presented a report at the Lewis Central Board of Education meeting Monday. The total fell from 2,624.72 to 2,609.53 students.

While that sounds like a small drop, it will mean a loss of more than $100,000 in state funding for the 2021-22 school year, Black said.

“Fifteen means we’ll have to cut our budget,” he said. “It will not mean we’re cutting staff.”

Reducing staff would be awkward, anyway, because the decrease is spread out over many different grades, he said.

The number of students living in the district who attend Lewis Central fell 17.2, from 2,305.5 to 2,288.3 students. Black blamed this on the COVID-19 pandemic.

