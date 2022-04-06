Lewis Central H.S. alumna appointed next principal of Kreft Primary School

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education on Monday approved the appointment of Leasa Hedrick as the next principal of Kreft Primary School.

Current Principal Erica Kenoyer has given notice that she will resign effective at the end of the current fiscal year on June 30.

Hedrick has returned to the Council Bluffs area after serving as a reading specialist, instructional coach and assistant principal at schools in Texas, according to a letter to district staff from Superintendent Eric Knost. Prior to that time, she served locally as a teacher at St. Albert Catholic School and at Omaha Public Schools. She is a graduate of Lewis Central High School and assisted with Lewis Central Lucky Children early in her career.

She comes to the district as a highly recommended candidate, Knost said. Her most recent principal expressed that everyone at their school “loves and adores her,” and she credits Leasa for spearheading much of the work that has excelled student performance in their building.

Hedrick is excited to return to her alma mater as the principal at Kreft and to learn and grow alongside all her new colleagues, he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.