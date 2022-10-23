Lewis Central H.S. to break in new auditorium with play 'Game of Tiaras'

The Lewis Central High School Drama Department will stage its fall play, “Game of Tiaras,” Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.

It will be the department’s first production in the school’s new auditorium, and a special ceremony will be held before Saturday’s performance.

The play, written by Don Zolidis, combines the plot twists of “Game of Thrones” and the despair of Shakespearean tragedies in an adaptation of “King Lear.”

The story takes the audience to a magical kingdom where an aging king decides to divide his empire among his three daughters, Cinderella, Belle and the Snow Queen, according to a summary from Playscripts. “Terrible, hilarious tragedy” follows, and the suspense builds as viewers wait to see who will die next. “When you play the Game of Tiaras, you win or you die,” the summary states. The satirical comedy includes pop culture references and is fun — even for those not familiar with the original story.

“We picked this show to provide more opportunities for students (last year’s play, ‘Clue,’ had a featured cast of eight with eight supporting parts) and also because, for the high school audience, comedy seemed to be what they enjoyed — and ‘Game of Tiaras’ is a play that will entertain with both subtle jokes and tragically funny puns,” said Alan Strait, drama coach.

The play has a cast of 24, with Makenna Carpenter as Belle, Jaidyn Orozco as Cinderella and Zoey Dittmer as the Snow Queen leading the way, Strait said. Otto Fox and Eleanor Cooper-Ohm drive the plot as Narrators 1 and 2; Korey Wells plays the misguided king and Caden Thramer is his trusted, unpaid right-hand man, Smeagol.

After the show closes in Council Bluffs, the cast and crew will take it to the Iowa Thespian Festival in Cedar Falls to present it there on Nov. 11 on the mainstage. During the production, there will be fundraising efforts to help take the show to state.

Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults and are available on Showtix4u.com. They will also be available at the door at $8 for students and $10 for adults. All seats are reserved. It is being produced with permission from Playscripts.inc.

For more information, visit lewiscentraltheatre.com or email alan.strait@lewiscentral.org.