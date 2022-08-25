Lewis Central High School Auditorium officially opened with ribbon cutting

The new Lewis Central High School Auditorium was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony during a public open house Thursday that also included the school district’s new operations center.

Lewis Central High School has not had its own auditorium since it moved into its current building about 20 years ago. Instead, it has used the Lewis Central Middle School Auditorium for theater productions and other functions.

The new 33,775-square-foot auditorium with seating for 1,100 is by far the largest in Council Bluffs. It includes a black box theater, acoustical shell, mezzanine, make-up room and scene shop.

The addition that houses the auditorium also includes an 11,775-square-foot career-technical education area that includes a wood shop, maintenance garage and storage space.

Lewis Central's new $6.2 million operations center was completed in March. The facility includes four bays for vehicle maintenance and repair, an automatic bus wash, a large training room, offices, a garage and storage space.