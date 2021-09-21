Lewis Central High School named National Blue Ribbon School

“It was real exciting for me to get a phone call from the Department of Education last spring,” Knost said.

Schools may be nominated as Exemplary High Performing – among the top schools in a state – or Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing – schools making the fastest progress in their state in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. LCHS was nominated as Exemplary High Performing.

Collective work has resulted in a steady growth in student achievement and graduation rates from 83.6% in 2011 to 97.8% in 2020 and ranking as one of the highest-rated high schools in the state of Iowa, based on the Iowa School Performance Profile.

Other Iowa schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools were Bedford Elementary School in Bedford Community School District, Pleasant Valley High School of Pleasant Valley Community School District in Bettendorf, Hills Elementary School in Iowa City Community School District and Spencer Middle School in Spencer Community School District.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes outstanding public and non-public schools, according to the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program website. The program celebrates school excellence, school transformation and the elimination of achievement gaps between student subgroups.

Though winning schools include urban, rural and suburban; large and small; traditional and innovative and serve students of every social, economic and ethnic background, they all share core elements of effective schools, the website stated. Their leaders not only articulate a vision of excellence and hold everyone to high standards, they stay close to the real action of teaching and learning. Mutual respect and trust run deep in their cultures. Faculty are supported by mentoring and professional development and have time to coordinate their work. Data from many sources drive adaptations to support every student. Families and educators work together in trust.

