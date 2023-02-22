Lewis Central High School’s varsity show choir, Corporation, on Saturday completed a three-peat as champion, joining such elite teams as the Chicago Bulls (1991-’93 and 1996-’98), Houston Comets (WNBA four-peat, 1997-2000), New York Yankees (1998-2000), Los Angeles Lakers (2000-’02) and Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL, 2000-’02).

“We’ve had a really successful year on and off the stage,” said Kevin Palu, director. “The students worked hard all year, found success on the scoresheets at the end of the year but continued to push themselves to be better instead of getting cocky. And the community that supports us in everything we do is unparalleled and so appreciated.”

Corporation did its three-peat in three weeks. The group was crowned Grand Champion on Feb. 4 at the Norwalk Nexus (awarded for Best Vocals, Best Visuals and Best Band for the group’s all-student backup band); Feb. 11 at the Harrisonville (Missouri) Show Choir Invitational (Best Vocals, Best Choreography, Best Band, Best Costumes and Best Crew-the Dad Posse); and Saturday at the Spirit Lake Shake the Lakes competition (Best Vocals, Best Visuals, Best Band, Best Male Solo-Ethan Bortmess, Social Media Superstar).

“It has been since 2004 since Corporation has won multiple (grand championships) in the same season,” Palu said. “Having Corporation win three grand championships with three ‘sweeps,’ our band winning three Best Band awards and Company winning their division three times has made this by far the most successful season in two decades for our program as a whole.”

Lewis Central’s all-female choir, Company, directed by Sam Schroeder, won the unisex division at each of the events and made the finals in Harrisonville, where they were the fourth runner-up.

LCHS will host its own annual show choir competition, Clash of the Titans, on March 3-4 in the school’s new auditorium. At least 19 ensembles from 12 different schools are expected.