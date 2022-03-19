Lewis Central High School teacher to be honored by state education group

A longtime Lewis Central High School teacher will be honored next month by the state’s largest teachers union.

Tom McLaughlin, language arts and speech teacher for 25 years and former drama coach at LCHS, has been chosen to receive the Charles F. Martin Award, presented annually to a member of the Iowa State Education Association who has made a significant contribution to the teaching profession through association involvement. Martin served as ISEA president in 1945 and as executive director from 1946 to 1961.

The award will be presented during the ISEA Delegate Assembly, which will run April 8-10.

McLaughlin said he was “absolutely overwhelmed and humbled” to be chosen for the award.

“If you knew the people who have received this — it’s fantastic company to be in,” he said.

McLaughlin has advocated for education on the local, state and national levels. He was national chair of the NEA Fine Arts Caucus for four years and served on the NEA Fine Arts Task Force for one year. He served on the Governor’s/Iowa Department of Education Task Force on Arts and the Common Core, served as treasurer of ISEA for three years and on the ISEA Executive Board for six years. He was founder of the ISEA Performing Arts Caucus, served on the ISEA PAC Central Committee Interview Team and has been a presenter at the ISEA Summer Conference multiple times.

He has also been active in Democratic Party politics at the local level and was chair of the Pottawattamie County Democratic Education Platform Subcommittee in 2004. He is treasurer of the Lewis Central Education Association.

McLaughlin teaches language arts, drama, speech and a dual-credit public speaking course. He was the school’s lead drama coach for 22 years and directed 75 theater productions.

“I really have enjoyed my Iowa Western public speaking course a lot — that’s a group I relate to,” he said.

McLaughlin sees public speaking as an “essential” life skill.

“People find themselves in all sorts of situations where they have to share their point of view,” he said.

McLaughlin loves being part of Lewis Central Schools.

“I really enjoy being part of a community like Lewis Central — the commitment to excellence and to help kids learn to reach that bar and teach kids how to be the best they can be — really not so much teaching them as opening doors,” he said.

In October 2018, McLaughlin developed necrotizing fasciitis — an infection caused by flesh-eating bacteria — and had to have his right leg amputated two weeks before a play. After the production of “Godspell” in April 2019, he stepped down as drama coach.

However, McLaughlin continued to teach classes, sometimes via Zoom. Last fall, he underwent surgery four times, culminating in the amputation of a portion of his left foot. He is not teaching classes this trimester because of the difficulty of Zooming with a whole class of students.

“It ended up working out best for the kids, anyway,” he said. “It’s certainly been a challenging time. If things work out the right way, I’ll be back this fall.”

McLaughlin grew up in Omaha and earned a bachelor’s degree in speech, theater and English education at Northwest Missouri State University and a master’s in directing, acting and playwriting at Kansas State University. He stayed on as a teaching assistant in acting and public speaking for one year.

“I started teaching because I wanted to be a high school director and wanted to direct plays,” he said.

He started his high school teaching career at Concordia High School in Concordia, Kansas, where he was an English, drama and mass media teacher; theater director; speech co-director; and assistant debate coach for seven years. He also taught public speaking and supervised students observing speech, theater and English classes for Cloud County Community College before coming to Lewis Central in 1997.

