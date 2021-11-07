Lewis Central High School to hold public Veterans Day Assembly

Lewis Central High School will hold its Veterans Day Assembly Thursday to honor veterans and fallen service members.

It marks the return of the annual event, which was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

The ceremony will run from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.

Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day, is held on Nov. 11 each year because the agreement that ended World War I — then known as the “War to End All Wars” — took effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Colors will be presented by Abraham Lincoln High School Air Force Junior ROTC Unit IA-951, and the National Anthem will be performed by the LCHS Chamber Choir.

LCHS staff who have served and family members of staff and students who served will be recognized, as well as local recruiters, LCHS seniors who have committed to serve and local veterans organizations.

Lu Peverill, LCHS success counselor and emcee of the ceremony, will speak about being the daughter of a World War II veteran, and two students will offer tributes to their fathers who have served. Another student will read an essay they wrote on what it means to be an American.