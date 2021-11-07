 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lewis Central High School to hold public Veterans Day Assembly
0 comments
top story

Lewis Central High School to hold public Veterans Day Assembly

{{featured_button_text}}

Lewis Central High School will hold its Veterans Day Assembly Thursday to honor veterans and fallen service members.

It marks the return of the annual event, which was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

The ceremony will run from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.

Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day, is held on Nov. 11 each year because the agreement that ended World War I — then known as the “War to End All Wars” — took effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Colors will be presented by Abraham Lincoln High School Air Force Junior ROTC Unit IA-951, and the National Anthem will be performed by the LCHS Chamber Choir.

LCHS staff who have served and family members of staff and students who served will be recognized, as well as local recruiters, LCHS seniors who have committed to serve and local veterans organizations.

Lu Peverill, LCHS success counselor and emcee of the ceremony, will speak about being the daughter of a World War II veteran, and two students will offer tributes to their fathers who have served. Another student will read an essay they wrote on what it means to be an American.

The LCHS chamber choir, choir and band will perform other patriotic music.

The event is free and open to the public.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Kenosha officer says he told supporters to 'go home' during 2020 unrest

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City, school election today
Education

City, school election today

  • Updated

The city and school board election will be held on Tuesday, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hear from candidates for the Council Bluffs City Council, Lewis Central School Board and Council Bluffs School Board at this link.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert