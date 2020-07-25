Lewis Central holds hearing on operations center plans

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education held a public hearing recently on plans and specifications for a proposed operations center.

The facility is expected to cost $10,193,980, including site prep and $285,533 for contingencies, according to information provided at the meeting on Monday.

The building would be constructed in a vacant area between Lewis Central Middle School and the Wabash Trace trailhead.

The wide V-shaped structure would house storage space and a garage in the left wing, offices near the apex and four main bays for vehicle maintenance and repair and an automatic bus wash in the right wing. Inside, the building would include a large training room, lobby and restrooms, according to Kelley Rosburg of BVH Architecture.

Plans include five alternates the district is also seeking bids on:

• Motorized blinds for the training room

• An enclosure for exterior mechanical equipment

• Portable shop equipment

• Different wall coverings

• A storm water drainage system

The project was to be put out for bid this week, and bids are scheduled to be opened on Aug. 18. The school district’s request for rezoning of the high school-middle school-operations center area is expected to be considered in September, and the board expects to approve a bid on Sept. 21.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.