Lewis Central makes movie of fall play

The Lewis Central High School Drama Department decided to beat the pandemic this fall by making its fall play into a movie.
“The kids were really devastated when we had to cancel ‘Mama Mia’ in the spring,” said Alan Strait, theatre and language arts teacher at LCHS. He hopes to bring the play back later this year.
It’s the department’s first video project of this scope, Strait said.
“I’ve worked on some short films, and some of the students had worked on short films, but none of us had done a full-length movie,” he said. “It’s been a very interesting experience and a learning experience, both for the students and myself.”
The school’s two films of the play, “Love (Awkwardly),” will be available online from 12:01 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 12) to 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 26, Strait said. There are two because the play was double-cast in case anyone was sidelined by COVID-19 and the cast had to be quarantined.
The comedy, written by Maryann Carolan and John Rotondo and published by Youth Plays, is about four teenage couples and the dynamics of their different relationships, Strait said. One seems like the perfect couple, another is always fighting, a third (former) couple broke up last year, and the boy is dealing with the emotional fallout and a fourth “couple” is a boy who is in love with his best friend — a girl who doesn’t see him in a romantic way.
Filming began in early September and was done most days after school, he said. Shooting was finished at the end of October, but editing is being wrapped up this week. There are a total of 29 scenes, plus transitions. One cast’s film lasts an hour and 40 minutes, the other an hour and 50 minutes.
The movie was filmed at the high school and middle school and on location at Lake Manawa, students’ homes, Tastee Treat, 712, Sozo Coffee in Omaha and other locations, Strait said.
“We filmed about four different scenes at students’ houses,” he said.
The two casts have names, not numbers, because they are not sorted by ability, Strait said.
Carolina cast: Otto Fox, Eleanor Cooper-Ohm, Kenny Awe, Taryn McSorley, Jaya Davis, Brooks Mullenix, Aubrey Bortmess and Nolan Abel.
Navy cast: Tyler Doremus, Samantha Beardslee, Aidan Peterson, Addy Arrick, Natalie Beynhof, Jaxon Roberts, Taylor Elam and Kaleb Ask.
Crew members were mostly the same for both productions. Leaders included assistant directors Espie Almazan and Aleesha Nolan; cinematographer, Brodie Smith; and sound coordinator, Sydney Liddick.
The editing/review/post-production crew includes Eleanor Cooper-Ohm, Alan Strait, Sydney Liddick, Espie Almazan, Jaya Davis, Natalie Beyenhof, Taryn McSorely and Jaxon Roberts.
Production crew members included Shaylee Sanders, Dana Swedensky, Mia Ledesma Lopez, Sydney Liddick, Jackson Ruhaak, Jadyn Orozco, Kenny Awe, Levisit Scott, Logan Fuller, Eleanor Cooper-Ohm, Kenny Ask and Nolan Abel.
To watch the movies, go to showtix4u.com and look up Lewis Central. You can pick one cast, buy a ticket for $6 and and you’ll have 48 hours from purchase to start watching. If you want to watch both, you need to buy a flex pass for $9.50 so you receive two codes. Each code is good for one device at a time.
