Lewis Central makes movie of fall play

The Lewis Central High School Drama Department decided to beat the pandemic this fall by making its fall play into a movie.

“The kids were really devastated when we had to cancel ‘Mama Mia’ in the spring,” said Alan Strait, theatre and language arts teacher at LCHS. He hopes to bring the play back later this year.

It’s the department’s first video project of this scope, Strait said.

“I’ve worked on some short films, and some of the students had worked on short films, but none of us had done a full-length movie,” he said. “It’s been a very interesting experience and a learning experience, both for the students and myself.”

The school’s two films of the play, “Love (Awkwardly),” will be available online from 12:01 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 12) to 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 26, Strait said. There are two because the play was double-cast in case anyone was sidelined by COVID-19 and the cast had to be quarantined.