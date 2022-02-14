Lewis Central Middle School explains plastics program at Iowa STEM BEST Day

Lewis Central Middle School has once again earned recognition for its plastic recycling and manufacturing program.

The school showcased its contributions to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education at STEM Day on Feb. 9 at the Iowa State Capitol. The event was hosted by the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council.

LCMS was one of 11 exhibitors that shared what they are doing to connect learning to careers in high-demand STEM fields, according to a press release from the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. The programs included STEM Scale-Up programs, STEM BEST program models, STEM Teacher Externships, Computer Science Is Elementary project representatives and others. Legislators visited with exhibitors to learn how Council programs are shaping tomorrow’s STEM leaders and creating career-linked learning opportunities for students.

Lewis Central Middle School was a finalist in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest in 2019 and won a STEM BEST award from the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council in 2020.

“We were invited for being a successful STEM BEST model,” said Nathan Van Zante, a science teacher at LCMS. “The students showed the State of Iowa how we process the plastic to make products, but we didn’t actually make any products while we were there.”

The school’s STEM BEST program focuses on recycling and repurposing plastics into other usable products with its small-scale plastic manufacturing processes. The school created a plastic manufacturing business, Titan Plastics, following the model of Rocket Manufacturing and, like that business, reinvests the proceeds from selling its products back into the program, Van Zante said.

Lewis Central Middle School Principal Mandie Reynolds said she is "very proud all the time" of the Titan Plastics program.

"They're pretty amazing," she said.

Van Zante and eighth-grader Luella Fahrenkrug spoke in front of attendees about their STEM experiences. Luella -- the only student who spoke at the event -- has been involved in the program since she was in sixth grade. She said she “knows their program isn’t recycling enough plastic to solve this huge issue” but hopes their story inspires others to recycle plastic, too.

“At the event, she spoke about the challenges involved around plastic recycling, how Titan Plastics is different and some skills she has learned along the way,” Van Zante said. “We call ourselves Titan Plastics because we do much more than just recycle plastic. Typically, recycling is thought of as solely collecting and sorting plastics, but we actually manufacture products with all the plastic we collect.”

"She was the only student that spoke at the STEM Day," Mandie Reynolds said. "I think that was a pretty cool opportunity for her."

The opening remarks highlighted the progress of STEM education in Iowa and its impact on the future workforce. Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke, along with STEM Council Executive Director Jeff Weld; Sens. Chris Cournoyer and Eric Giddens; and Reps. Dustin Hite and Dave Williams.

“There is no doubt Iowa’s legislators were impressed by the exciting educational innovations sweeping the state of Iowa on display today, all connecting learning to the community,” Weld said. “We’ve learned through evaluators that the kids who come through STEM programming outperform their peers in math, science and reading and are more intent on living and working in Iowa after completing their studies.”

Reynolds said she brings plastic bags to school for Titan Plastics but added that a relative brings far more.

"There are actually other schools who will send plastic via the Green Hills (AEA) van," she said. "We're looking at creating a bigger space for them to use so we can get more kids involved."

