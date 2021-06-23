Lewis Central Nutrition Services notes improvements for year

Meal prices at Lewis Central Community Schools will not change for the 2021-22 school year, officials agreed Monday.
Lewis Central Nutrition Services ended the school year with a positive balance this year for the first time in several years, Nutrition Services Supervisor Mike Hoppe told the Board of Education during its regular meeting.
The department saw increased participation in breakfast district-wide, Hoppe said. The amount of food waste declined.
The department installed a new garbage disposal at Lewis Central High School, disposed of old equipment at Kreft Primary School and installed a new reach-in freezer, purchased a new dishwasher for Titan Hill Intermediate School, added storage racks at all buildings except Kreft, incorporated new recipes into the menus and expanded Summer Food Service Program breakfast and lunch distributions on Mondays and Wednesdays to six sites.
For the first time, Manawa Salem Church at 10 Huron Circle is serving as a meal pickup site from 11 to 11:30 a.m., Hoppe said. Others include The Grove, 3200 Chippewa Lane, 10:30 to 11 a.m.; Chapel Ridge, 4506 Chapel Ridge Lane, 11 to 11:30 a.m.; Malmore Acres, 3600 Scott Drive, 11:30 a.m. to noon; Kreft Primary, 3206 Renner Drive, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Lewis Central Middle School, 3820 Harry Langdon Blvd., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
There will be no meal distribution on July 5.
The Board of Education renewed contracts with Reinhart Food Service/Performance Food Group, Rotella’s and Dean Foods; approved the chemicals bid from Capital Sanitary Supply for the contract year of July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, with the option to renew for up to two additional years; and approved a bid from Pizza Hut for fresh baked pizza for July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, with the option to renew for two more years. Godfather’s, Casey’s and Pizza Counter were also invited to bid but declined.
Like many restaurants, Lewis Central has had trouble getting chicken, Hoppe said.
Daily attendance schedules will change somewhat for the 2021-22 school year at Kreft Primary School and Titan Hill Intermediate School. At Kreft, school will begin at 8:30 a.m. and dismiss at 3:15 p.m., according to Andrea Raes, business manager. At Titan Hill, school will start at 8:35 a.m. and dismiss at 3:25 p.m.
There will be no change to the beginning and ending times at the middle or high school, she said. All schools will dismiss one hour early on Wednesdays.
The changes were made so parents wouldn’t have to try to be two places at once, Superintendent Eric Knost said.
“Mainly, Titan Hill’s was to stagger things a little bit to help families and parents out,” he said.