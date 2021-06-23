Lewis Central Nutrition Services notes improvements for year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There will be no meal distribution on July 5.

The Board of Education renewed contracts with Reinhart Food Service/Performance Food Group, Rotella’s and Dean Foods; approved the chemicals bid from Capital Sanitary Supply for the contract year of July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, with the option to renew for up to two additional years; and approved a bid from Pizza Hut for fresh baked pizza for July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, with the option to renew for two more years. Godfather’s, Casey’s and Pizza Counter were also invited to bid but declined.

Like many restaurants, Lewis Central has had trouble getting chicken, Hoppe said.

Daily attendance schedules will change somewhat for the 2021-22 school year at Kreft Primary School and Titan Hill Intermediate School. At Kreft, school will begin at 8:30 a.m. and dismiss at 3:15 p.m., according to Andrea Raes, business manager. At Titan Hill, school will start at 8:35 a.m. and dismiss at 3:25 p.m.

There will be no change to the beginning and ending times at the middle or high school, she said. All schools will dismiss one hour early on Wednesdays.

The changes were made so parents wouldn’t have to try to be two places at once, Superintendent Eric Knost said.

“Mainly, Titan Hill’s was to stagger things a little bit to help families and parents out,” he said.

