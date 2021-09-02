 Skip to main content
Lewis Central officials outline plans for remaining relief funds
Lewis Central ERC exterior

Lewis Central Educational Resource Center, 4121 Harry Langdon Blvd.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Lewis Central Community School District officials recently presented a report to the Board of Education on how the district plans to use funds from the third COVID-19 relief bill, the Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief III plan — part of the American Rescue Plan.

The district has to cover the expenses initially and apply for reimbursement from the federal government. Requests are funneled through the Iowa Department of Education for approval, Superintendent Eric Knost said during the board’s Aug. 16 meeting

School districts are required to spend at least 20% of the funds to address learning loss and can spend the other 80% on other allowable expenses, Knost said. Guidelines on what expenses are allowable have been piecemeal and slow in coming.

“We’re still getting guidelines a week before school starts,” he said.

Lewis Central can seek reimbursement for up to $1.9 million in expenses, said Andrea Raes, business manager. Those designated include the following:

Summer programs 2021-23, $100,000

Online curriculum, $100,000

Additional counselor at high school for two years, $186,000

Total to address learning loss — $386,000

Other allowable expenses include:

An administrative intern at Kreft Primary School

An additional teacher at Kreft

Additional teachers at Titan Hill Intermediate School

Total from additional staff, $985,000

Instructional materials, $100,000

Supplies, $150,000

Technology, $140,000

Upgrade of ventilation/HVAC, $150,000

Total other allowable (staff + other expenses) — $1,525,000

Kreft is a large building to have only one administrator, Knost said. Helping to cover takes time away from counselors, he said.

