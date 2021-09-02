Lewis Central officials outline plans for remaining relief funds

Lewis Central Community School District officials recently presented a report to the Board of Education on how the district plans to use funds from the third COVID-19 relief bill, the Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief III plan — part of the American Rescue Plan.

The district has to cover the expenses initially and apply for reimbursement from the federal government. Requests are funneled through the Iowa Department of Education for approval, Superintendent Eric Knost said during the board’s Aug. 16 meeting

School districts are required to spend at least 20% of the funds to address learning loss and can spend the other 80% on other allowable expenses, Knost said. Guidelines on what expenses are allowable have been piecemeal and slow in coming.

“We’re still getting guidelines a week before school starts,” he said.

Lewis Central can seek reimbursement for up to $1.9 million in expenses, said Andrea Raes, business manager. Those designated include the following:

Summer programs 2021-23, $100,000

Online curriculum, $100,000

Additional counselor at high school for two years, $186,000