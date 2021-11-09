Lewis Central posts survey to help guide superintendent search

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education is asking stakeholders what they want in a new superintendent.

Current Superintendent Eric Knost has given notice that he will resign effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

The school district posted a survey on its website Friday and is asking students, parents, support staff, teachers, administrators, board members and community members to provide their input. There is a link to the survey in the news item “Superintendent Search Survey” on the main page. The survey will be open until Nov. 19.

The board has hired Grundmeyer Leader Services — the same search firm it used to recruit Knost three years ago — and met with Grundmeyer last week to work out a schedule.

Once the board has studied the results of the survey, they will create a superintendent profile. Grundmeyer will post the opening and accept applications from Nov. 19 to Jan. 2. The firm will screen applicants and filter out those who do not meet the required qualifications, while still sharing materials with the board.

The board will meet in a closed session on Jan. 10 to review applications and choose semifinalists for the superintendent position. Screening interviews will be conducted in another closed session on Jan. 17, and formal interviews with finalists will be held on Jan. 24, with Jan. 31 as a snow date. The board hopes to hire a new superintendent by the end of January.

