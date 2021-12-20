 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Wahl Optical
top story

Lewis Central power restored; district needs bus windows, HVAC repair

121721-cbn-news-storm4.jpg

A pole snapped off next to the Lewis Central Sports Complex, leaving a cable draped across the fence, during storms on Wednesday.

 TIM JOHNSON, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

After two unscheduled days off, the Lewis Central Community School District was up and running again Monday.

Lewis Central schools were closed Thursday and Friday after storm damage Wednesday night cut off power and communications to several buildings. As of Friday morning, three buildings were without power, and four were without communication. In addition, windows were broken or shattered in 10 of the school district’s buses.

It was a surprise to school personnel, said Dana Barker, principal at Titan Hill Intermediate School.

"It was definitely an unexpected turn of events," she said. "With the unseasonably warm weather this month, we were not planning on a school closure day prior to winter break."

"We are fortunate to work for a district that prioritizes the safety of our students and staff during situations such as these," Barker continued. "We appreciate the efforts of everyone who worked to restore our systems to working order."

People are also reading…

On Monday, power had been restored, and the communication system was connected again, Superintendent Eric Knost said. The district was able to double up some bus routes and cover transportation needs.

“We really didn’t have any additional room for error, but everything worked well,” he said.

The district was waiting for replacement windows for the buses, and the HVAC system at the Educational Resource Center malfunctioned when power came back on Friday and was not working Monday, Knost said.

“We’re trying to utilize portable heaters for the board meeting tonight,” he said about Monday's Board of Education meeting.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

White House addresses Omicron, Sen. Manchin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert