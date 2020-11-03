Lewis Central purchases equipment with help from STEM BEST Award

Lewis Central Middle School science and Project Lead the Way teachers and members of the Titan Plastics Club will soon realize one of their goals.
The school was awarded a $25,000 STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) grant by the Governor’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Advisory Council earlier this year. One of the group’s goals was to use some of the grant money to purchase a computer numerically controlled milling machine to use in its plastics recycling projects.
On Monday, the Lewis Central Board of Education approved the purchase of a CNC mill from Tormach for $20,490.30. The district will be reimbursed for the mill by the STEM BEST grant.
Tormach’s was the second-lowest of three bids. The product from the lowest bidder was rejected for several reasons. The machine would have required the school to make changes in its electrical system and was too big for the space set aside for it. In addition, it has slower spindle speeds.
The school was recognized for its hands-on STEM projects and business partnerships to expose students to career options. The grant had to be matched by local monetary or in-kind donations, science teacher Nathan Van Zante said after the school was honored with the STEM BEST Award.
“The grant was about getting kids engaged in STEM projects that relate to possible careers in business, manufacturing and machine building,” he said. “To help with that grant, we also worked with other businesses, including Taylor Plastics, Red Oak Fabrication, Decker Plastics and the Council Bluffs Recycling Center.”
Science teacher Lynn Moen, Project Lead the Way teacher Dustan Kern and Van Zante, along with 12 to 15 students, melt plastic bags and computer keyboards with small machines they have built and form the plastic into a variety of objects.
Plastic — either bags or shreds — is heated in a square frame inside a microwave shell with a heating element and thermostat. The result is a sheet of multicolored plastic. The sheet can then be put in a wooden frame and heated just enough to make it pliable. Then it is placed over an upside-down steel bowl on a table with air holes and sucked down around the steel form to be shaped into a bowl — or something else, with the appropriate form.
The teachers made face shields for teachers at the school with a combination of in-house and purchased components, Kern said. They got the mold for the shield frames from Red Oak Fabrication and made the frames with black plastic from melted keyboards. They purchased clear plastic for the shields from Taylor Plastics. Their next step was to teach students how to make face shields.
The Titan Plastics Club focuses on addressing scientific, economic, environmental/green and educational goals/requirements for developing students to be highly employable members of the workforce in the near future.
