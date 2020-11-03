Lewis Central purchases equipment with help from STEM BEST Award

Lewis Central Middle School science and Project Lead the Way teachers and members of the Titan Plastics Club will soon realize one of their goals.

The school was awarded a $25,000 STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) grant by the Governor’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Advisory Council earlier this year. One of the group’s goals was to use some of the grant money to purchase a computer numerically controlled milling machine to use in its plastics recycling projects.

On Monday, the Lewis Central Board of Education approved the purchase of a CNC mill from Tormach for $20,490.30. The district will be reimbursed for the mill by the STEM BEST grant.

Tormach’s was the second-lowest of three bids. The product from the lowest bidder was rejected for several reasons. The machine would have required the school to make changes in its electrical system and was too big for the space set aside for it. In addition, it has slower spindle speeds.

The school was recognized for its hands-on STEM projects and business partnerships to expose students to career options. The grant had to be matched by local monetary or in-kind donations, science teacher Nathan Van Zante said after the school was honored with the STEM BEST Award.