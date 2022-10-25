Lewis Central purchases pianos for new auditorium, black box theater

Lewis Central Community School District is preparing for the first chords to ring out in the new Lewis Central High School Auditorium.

The Lewis Central Board of Education last week approved the purchase of two grand pianos — a 9-foot concert grand for the new auditorium and a 6-foot, 1-inch grand for the black box theater — from Keyboard Kastle in Omaha for a combined total of $78,380.

The larger piano, a 1978 Yamaha CF Ebony Satin concert grand, was bid at $35,523, and the smaller one, a new Yamaha C3X Ebony Polish concert grand, was priced at $42,857, according to board materials. Both prices include a cart, cotton padded cover, adjustable bench, delivery and initial tuning.

The district sought the advice of three area experts on the 9-foot concert grand, board materials stated.

The three individuals who advised the district were Jennifer Haar, classical pianist who has performed with several regional orchestras and touring Broadway productions; Chris Leach, jazz piano instructor at University of Nebraska at Omaha; and Candace Sutter, a local composer, pianist and piano teacher, according to Dave Black, school improvement specialist.

“All agree that a large instrument like this is the appropriate instrument for use in the auditorium and that anything smaller than 7-foot-6 would be too small for the space,” board materials stated. “The instrument plays and sounds great, has some very minor nicks that have been touched up and is in excellent condition. The keyboard, soundboard, pedals, hammers and internal workings are in great shape.”

The three pianists also agreed that the smaller piano would be well suited for the black box theater and for accompanying ensembles on the mainstage.

Black said he believes the choir concert on Nov. 1 will be the first time one of the pianos will be used in a performance for the public.

In other business, the board awarded a contract to Riverside Technologies Inc. for the installation of five network switches and 12 access points in the auditorium to provide network services and wireless access. RTI submitted a bid of $55,659.46 — the lowest of three.