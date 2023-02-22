The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education ratified a collective bargaining agreement with the Lewis Central Education Association Monday that will provide a total increase of 2.68% for the 2023-24 school year.

The agreement provides for a $1,700 flat raise for all steps and lateral movement due to class advancement, according to board materials. It does not include movement on steps, and the base will remain the same.

The administration’s representatives met with the teacher association on Jan. 11 and tentatively agreed to the $1,700 raise.

“This was within what we were willing to offer to them, as well,” said Andrea Raes, business manager. “They are allowed lateral movement for education, but there is not movement for steps.”

Association members subsequently approved the proposal with 93% in favor, she said.

“With the state approving a 3% increase for our funding, this settlement allows us to cover insurance increases (estimating up to 20%) and give our classified staff in most need a nice raise,” board materials stated.

The board also approved a revised bid of $568,070 on a new outdoor scoreboard. The bid came from Digital Scoreboards, the company that submitted the original bid of $658,000, according to Superintendent Brent Hoesing.

“When the board denied it last time, I did have a conversation with them and said ‘you’re welcome to rebid.’ This is kind of what they consider their best and final. They are the only ScoreVision supplier for our area.”

Hoesing recommended the board accept the bid.

“So slightly above the budgeted amount of $550,000, but I’m sure if we were to wait another year, it’s only going to rise in cost,” he said.

Iowa Western Community College will pay 20%, and the booster club will reimburse the district for the rest over a period of years, Hoesing said.

The booster club makes about $89,000 per year selling ads for the indoor scoreboard, and he expects they will make a similar amount from ads on the football scoreboard, he said.

“The kids are the ones who put together the ads — put together the content for those ads,” Hoesing said.