Lewis Central residents will vote on PPEL rate in Sept. 13 special election

November might still be a long time away, but Lewis Central Community School District voters have a ballot coming up in September.

Lewis Central residents will vote in a special election on Sept. 13 to decide whether the district can renew and increase its physical plant and equipment levy.

Revenue from the PPEL is used to fund building maintenance, transportation and equipment purchases and repairs. By state law, it cannot be used to pay salaries or purchase instructional materials.

The levy includes a portion set by the Lewis Central Board of Education limited to 33 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation and a voter-approved portion that is currently set at 50 cents per $1,000 and that expires on July 1, 2023.

During its June 20 meeting, the school board decided to ask voters to renew their portion of the levy and increase it to $1 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. If approved, the higher rate would begin on July 1, 2023, and remain in effect for 10 years.

“It’s been 50 cents for a long time,” President Dorene Scheffel said. “The board didn’t raise it because we were paying on the high school bonds. Lewis Central is no longer in debt, and we want to fund upkeep and improvements of our buildings.”

Through the budget process, the district will be in a position to offset this increase, and the average taxpayer should not see an increase in property taxes from the school district’s portion, said Andrea Raes, the district’s business manager.

School districts are able to borrow against future PPEL revenue, allowing them to invest in facilities projects without first saving up property tax dollars — potentially locking in cost savings considering interest rates and inflation.

“These funds would allow the district to more adequately fund facility improvements, ongoing maintenance and replacement of buses and vans,” she said. “With the newest student attendance building in the district being over 20 years old, the district saw this as a good time to increase the funding but not increase the overall levy.”