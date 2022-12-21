Lewis Central School Board appoints Houseton to fill rest of Hendrix's term

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education appointed Travis Houseton Monday to fill the rest of the term of Bob Hendrix, who resigned Dec. 7 after purchasing a home outside the district. Hendrix had served on the board for about 15 ½ years.

“I’m very excited with the selection of Dr. Hoesing as superintendent,” Houseton said. “I think in a very short time, he’s made it clear that the students come first. I’m excited to achieve that goal and help students become successful.”

Houseton was appointed to the board in April 2020 to finish the term of former board member Randy Portrey, who resigned to pursue a position as the district’s operations director. Houseton then served until fall 2021, when Erin Peterson edged him out for a full term on the board.

“I’m appreciative he applied,” Board President Dorene Scheffel said. “As the board president, I want to look for a smooth transition, since this is an appointment for a short time. He was the perfect choice, because he’s been on the board. In his time on the board, he did a good job.”

The district posted the opening on Dec. 4 and accepted applications for 14 days. Seven people applied for a chance to serve on the board. Besides Houseton, they included Wes Adkins, Jeremy Bach, Daniel Blum, Jonah Leinen, Alec Sorensen and Tim Wright, according to Andrea Raes, the district’s business manager and board secretary-treasurer. Board members interviewed candidates briefly before Monday’s meeting. All of them have children attending school in the district except Sorensen, who has two younger children who will eventually attend Lewis Central Schools, she said.

“Every single person we interviewed about serving on the board — there wasn’t one who couldn’t have done the job,” Scheffel said. “I do encourage each one — there’s an election coming up in November. We’ve always encouraged people to go ahead and run for a seat. It’s up to the voters. We have good things happening in the district, and I think that helps the interest.”

Houseton will serve until the next school election in fall 2023, when a replacement will be elected by district voters for a two-year term. In the following school election in 2025, a candidate will be elected for a full four-year term.

“I was very happy to see so many people answer the call when they posted this,” Houseton said. “I think more people getting involved is always a good thing.”

In other business, the board approved a plan to replace the synthetic turf on the football/soccer field. The current turf is more than 10 years old and has holes worn through it, according to board materials. The district will collect bids until Jan. 9, and the board will hold a hearing on the project during its Jan. 9 meeting and award a contract. The successful bidder will have to be able to complete installation between mid-June and Aug. 1.

The district will cover 80% of the estimated cost of $400,000 to $550,000 with revenue from its physical plant and equipment levy, and Iowa Western Community College, which also uses the field, will pay for 20%.