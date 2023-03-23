The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education adopted a modified calendar for the 2023-24 school year during its regular meeting Monday and went over next year’s budget.

On the new calendar, the school year begins on Aug. 23 and ends on May 29. Winter break will be slightly shorter but will be followed by a professional development/work day when students will not have classes. Students will get a whole week for spring break — which will be the week before Easter, when students were already scheduled to get Friday off. They will no longer get the Monday after Easter off.

The administration surveyed parents and staff members before finalizing the calendar, Superintendent Brent Hoesing said.

“We were pretty much able to make everything happen,” he said.

A professional development day early in the year was rescheduled to be held before school starts. Most professional development days will be partly devoted to teacher work time. Elementary teachers will no longer have spring conferences, but middle and high school will, with a two-hour-early dismissal to make time for them.

While the trimesters are not the same number of days — they contain 60, 60 and 56 student days, in that order — time will be devoted to “getting acquainted” and teaching guidelines during the first trimester, and there will likely be a few snow days during the second trimester, which will then be added to the third trimester, Hoesing said.

“It’s a great compromise to keep most people happy,” board member Amie Adkins said of the calendar.

School days for Titan Hill Intermediate School and Kreft Primary School were adjusted to allow more time for parents and bus drivers to transfer between buildings.

The budget for fiscal year 2023-24, as proposed, calls for the school levy to increase by 5 cents per $1,000 taxable valuation — from $10.24 to $10.29 per $1,000 taxable valuation.

The budget anticipates total resources of $75,154,086 (including a beginning balance of $26,262,200) and expenditures of $52,844,458 for an ending balance of $22,309,628 and total requirements of $75,154,086. A public hearing on the budget will be held at 6:30 p.m. on April 3.

For more information, see the school budget summary published under Legal Notices on page 5B of the Tuesday, March 21 issue of The Daily Nonpareil.