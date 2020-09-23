Lewis Central School Board approves association's legislative priorities

The Lewis Central Board of Education on Monday approved legislative priorities identified by the Iowa Association of School Boards.
There was no discussion on the priorities.
“I think it’s appropriate for Lewis Central to adopt these accordingly,” Superintendent Eric Knost said. “I wouldn’t be able to put a finger on anything they’ve missed.”
The IASB supports the priorities below.
Preschool
• Supports continued funding to ensure that all 4 and 5 year olds have access to the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program.
• Supports an increase in funding from the current weighting of 0.5 to 1.0 full-time equivalent to increase the ability of districts to provide services such as full-day programming and transportation to ensure that all 4 and 5 year olds have the ability to attend the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program.
• Districts should be given maximum flexibility to assign costs to the program.
Mental Health
Supports efforts to establish comprehensive community mental health systems to offer preventative and treatment services and comprehensive school mental health programs that include:
• In-school and telehealth access for students to mental health professionals;
• Creation of a categorical funding stream designated for mental health professionals;
• Reimbursement by Medicaid and private insurers for in-school services;
• Ongoing teacher, administrator and support staff training to improve the awareness and understanding of child emotional and mental health needs;
• Integration of suicide prevention and coping skills into existing curriculum;
• Expanding state-funded loan forgiveness programs to include mental health professionals who agree to provide services to schools; and
• An ongoing mental health resources clearinghouse for schools and community providers.
School Funding Policy
Supports a school foundation formula that:
• Provides sufficient and timely funding to meet education goals;
• Equalizes per-pupil funding;
• Provides a funding mechanism for transportation costs that reduces the pressure on the general fund and addresses inequities between school districts;
• Includes factors based on changes in demographics, including socio-economic status, remedial programming and enrollment challenges;
• Reflects actual costs for special education services;
• Incorporates categorical funding in the formula within three years; and
• Includes a mix of state aid and property taxes.
Supplemental State AID
Supports setting supplemental state aid:
• At a rate that sufficiently supports local districts’ efforts to plan, create and sustain world-class schools;
• For FYI 2021, by Jan. 31, 2020; and
• For FYI 2022 and future budget years, at least 14 months prior to the certification of the school’s district budgets.
Setting supplemental state aid within the statutory requirements allows districts to make sound financial decisions on programs, staffing levels and providing the best possible education to all students.
IASB supports a formula-driven method for establishing the supplemental state aid growth rate, if it is not set within the statutory requirements.
The board unanimously approved the IASB priorities.
