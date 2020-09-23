Lewis Central School Board approves association's legislative priorities

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lewis Central Board of Education on Monday approved legislative priorities identified by the Iowa Association of School Boards.

There was no discussion on the priorities.

“I think it’s appropriate for Lewis Central to adopt these accordingly,” Superintendent Eric Knost said. “I wouldn’t be able to put a finger on anything they’ve missed.”

The IASB supports the priorities below.

Preschool

• Supports continued funding to ensure that all 4 and 5 year olds have access to the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program.

• Supports an increase in funding from the current weighting of 0.5 to 1.0 full-time equivalent to increase the ability of districts to provide services such as full-day programming and transportation to ensure that all 4 and 5 year olds have the ability to attend the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program.

• Districts should be given maximum flexibility to assign costs to the program.

Mental Health