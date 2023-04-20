The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved several summer projects during its regular meeting Monday.

The board approved a bid from Prime Communications of $64,342.40 for the Titan Hill Safety Project. Prime will add access controls to several doors at Titan Hill and install 21 security cameras inside and outside the school.

“Currently, Titan Hill does not have any interior cameras and the exterior cameras are well beyond their useful life,” board materials stated. “We currently can’t see out of most of them. In addition, several exterior doors are still without key card access controls, which allow us to monitor who/when people enter and exit our building.”

The board also approved a bid from Prime Communications of $71,144.84 for the High School Safety Project.

“The high school also has cameras beyond their useful life and many exterior doors throughout the building that do not have access controls,” board materials stated.

Due to the limited number of companies that work with the monitoring system currently in place at Lewis Central and limited interest in the projects, Prime was the only bidder.

These are just a few of the things school district officials hope to get done this year. Besides new projects, there are some that were approved last year but not yet completed, according to Superintendent Brent Hoesing.

“This is a working document,” he said.

The district receives about $3.15 million in revenue from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education one-cent sales tax and about $2.2 million from its physical plant and equipment levy, according to business manager Andrea Raes. Generally, about $2.1 million is devoted to facilities maintenance, while other revenue is use for equipment repairs and purchases, Hoesing said.

In other business, the board approved modifications to the fee schedule for rental and use of district facilities.