Lewis Central School Board approves early notice incentive, BLink payment

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education voted Monday to offer an early-notification incentive to certified employees who decide to leave the district.

Earlier notification should make it easier for the district to find qualified candidates for the openings, according to Superintendent Brent Hoesing.

“The pool in April and May is not nearly as big as the pool in February,” he said.

Under the measure, the first 15 certified employees who provide notice that they plan to resign or retire at the end of the school year by Jan. 31, 2023 may be eligible for a one-time payment of $1,500.

“Without this, they really have no incentive to tell us until contracts go out,” Hoesing said.

The incentive would apply to teachers, administrators and nurses, according to board materials. To qualify, the employee must complete the school year before leaving their position. They are not eligible for the incentive if their employment is terminated by the district.

Only $22,500 will be available for the incentive, so money will only be awarded as funds last.

Employees will be given at least 15 days’ notice that the incentive is available. Applications must be signed and submitted through PowerSchool Records to the administration no later than 4 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2023. Payment will be made with the employee’s next payroll date after the board accepts their resignation.

Payments to employees who indicate that they are retiring can come from the district’s Management Fund, Hoesing said.

The incentive program is similar to one the Council Bluffs Community School District has offered for the past few years. Council Bluffs’ incentive started at $1,000 two years ago and was raised to $1,250 last year.

In other business, the board approved the payment of $100,000 toward the BLink public WiFi project. The board approved a 28E agreement with the City of Council Bluffs in September 2021 to partner on the project. The amount of Lewis Central’s share was set at that time.

The money will come from COVID-19 relief funds, the district’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy or a combination of those sources, Hoesing said.