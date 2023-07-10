The Lewis Central school board approved the purchase of land for a new primary school during a special meeting Monday.

The total cost of the three adjoining pieces of property, totaling 95.65 acres, which is just south of East South Omaha Bridge Road, would be $5.575 million, Superintendent Brent Hoesing said during the meeting.

The land would be used for construction of a new primary school, an early childhood center and other future expansion, Hoesing said.

Lewis Central’s offer for the property is contingent on approval of the district’s bond issue and satisfactory condition of the site, and any deposit is fully refundable, Hoesing said.

Board President Dorene Scheffel was excited about the pending purchase.

“I’ve said we kind of need to look for some ground, because that was always a want – if not a need – to have one central campus,” Scheffel said.

About 30 acres would be devoted to the primary school and early childhood center, including its playgrounds, parking and buffer, Hoesing said.

A retention pond would have to be built on part of the property. Driveways entering and exiting the school grounds would link with East South Omaha Bridge Road. Although South 192nd Street is nearby, Hoesing said it has more traffic.

The school and early childhood center is part of the Lewis Central district’s proposed $90 million bond issue, which will go before voters in November.

According to the proposal, funding generated by the bond issue would be used to “build, furnish and equip” a new elementary school with an early childhood center; “build, furnish and equip” an addition to Lewis Central Middle School and “remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip” the existing facility, including site improvements; and “remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip” Lewis Central High School, Titan Hill Intermediate School and Kreft Primary School, including site improvements.

Purchasing property is not part of the bond issue. Instead, Hoesing said it would be paid for using revenue from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax and the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy.

Lewis Central Board of Education members voted unanimously in favor of the purchase, with Erin Peterson absent from the special meeting.